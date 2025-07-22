UAE: Two Women Found Dead In Sharjah In Under 2 Weeks What We Know So Far

The deaths of two women within just over a week in Sharjah have raised concerns about domestic abuse, mental health struggles, and the silent suffering of some women far from their families and loved ones.

Both victims from Kerala were found dead in their apartments while they were alone. The families of both women have registered complaints of dowry harassment, abuse and family dispute with the police.

The first heartbreaking incident occurred on July 10, when authorities discovered the bodies of a 31-year-old Indian woman from Kollam, Kerala, and her one-year-and-five-month-old daughter inside their Sharjah apartment.

The woman, who moved to the UAE a few years ago with her husband, was reportedly living separately from him for several months due to abuse and ongoing family disputes. According to social workers familiar with the case, the couple's relationship had been strained, with frequent arguments and disagreements over family matters.

An alleged suicide note was recovered from the apartment of the deceased, indicating the woman faced mental abuse and physical abuse by her husband. While investigations are still ongoing, social workers described the case as an outcome of unresolved domestic tensions and mental distress.

“The couple was not happy, and the woman was living apart from her husband,” said social worker Abdullah Kamampalam, a member of the Indian Association Sharjah, who has been assisting the families involved in both cases.“We urge families facing similar issues to seek counselling and support before situations escalate.”

Athulya Shekhar dies on July 19

Just nine days after the mother and child tragedy, the body of 30-year-old Indian woman Athulya Shekhar was found in her Sharjah apartment near Rolla Park on July 19. Athulya had been living in Sharjah for the past two years and was due to start a new job at a company in a nearby mall soon. She was found dead.

Athulya had celebrated her birthday the previous day with her sister, sharing sweets and expressing excitement about her new opportunity.

After the incident, Athulya's parents have filed a case against her husband, Sateesh, in India. According to Kamampalam and Indian media sources, the charges registered include abetment of suicide, physical abuse, dowry-related offences, and cruelty, as well as the Dowry Prohibition Act.

“A lookout notice has been issued against Sateesh, which means he will be taken into custody as soon as he lands in India,” said Kamampalam.

The forensic report is expected to provide more details and is being awaited. Meanwhile, arrangements are underway to repatriate Athulya's body to her hometown in Kerala.

Legal action

In both cases, legal proceedings have been initiated against the husbands. In the first case involving the mother and child, the in laws filed in Kerala and a case has been registered.

In the second case, Athulya Shekhar's parents have filed multiple charges against her husband, Sateesh, in India. These charges include murder, physical abuse, cruelty, and dowry-related offences and the Dowry Prohibition Act. A lookout notice has been issued against Sateesh to ensure his arrest upon arrival in India.