Learning From Internet, Chandigarh Teen Sets Five Guinness World Records In Freestyle Skating

Chandigarh, July 22 (IANS) Janvi Jindal, a 17-year-old self-taught freestyle skater from Chandigarh, has made history, becoming the youngest girl to hold the maximum Guinness World Records in India with five records to her name. Janvi also gained recognition for being the youngest person to perform Bhangra on skates. She was featured in the India Book of Records 2021 for this unique feat.

Without any formal coaching, Janvi trained herself using YouTube and home setups, for which she has won multiple national medals and is a pioneer of Bhangra and Yoga on skates.

She has set the following records, which have been ratified in the July 2025 edition of Guinness World Records.

1. Most 360-degree rotations on inline skates in 30 seconds – 27 spins

2. Fastest slalom (20 cones) on two wheels – 8.85 seconds

3. Most one-wheeled 360-degree spins in 30 seconds – 42 spins

4. Most one-wheeled 360-degree spins in one minute – 72 spins

5. Most consecutive one-wheeled 360-degree spins – 22 spins

Her journey from practising on footpaths to global records is a testament to passion, discipline, and innovation, making her a role model for India's youth. She is the second person from Chandigarh after Yuvraj Singh to enter the Guinness World Records. Yuvraj has two records in his name.

Janvi gives credit to her parents for this big achievement.

“Janvi's training began 5–7 years ago. We couldn't find a coach, so I learned from the internet and trained her myself. It was tough balancing work and staying up late to watch videos,” said her father, Munish Jindal, who is also her coach and played a pivotal role in her rise.

It has been a very tough journey for Janvi as her first attempt was rejected. "But finally, she had done it. All these records have been approved, and she has won all these awards. She worked so hard to perfect the spinning move and skating to get the Guinness World Records. It was a different task for her. It took her two to three months to get it through," said her father, Munish Jindal.

Janvi said her aim in life is to motivate more children, especially girls, to take up skating and sports. She believes that if anyone has passion for something, it has to be followed to a logical end.

When Janvi's father was asked about her passion for skating, he said, "Janvi's discipline for skating and sincerity towards the game took her to this position. We are so proud. She is an inspiration for all. That if you want to learn anything from the internet in a positive way, you can learn anything," he added.