2026 YOUNGARTS AWARD COMPETITION OPEN NOW THROUGH OCTOBER 8

Artists Ages 15-18 Encouraged to Apply at youngarts/apply

Winners Receive Cash Awards, Opportunities to Work with Renowned Artists, and Become Eligible for Creative and Professional Development Support Throughout their Careers

Application is First Step to Becoming a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts

MIAMI, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YoungArts , the national organization dedicated to the advancement of artists, is now accepting applications for its prestigious annual competition. Artists ages 15-18 or in grades 10–12 are encouraged to apply online at youngarts/apply through October 8, 2025. YoungArts award winners receive financial awards ranging from $250 to $10,000 and are eligible for creative and professional development support throughout their careers . Applications are adjudicated through a rigorous blind process by esteemed discipline-specific artist panels. YoungArts 2026 award winners will be announced on November 24.

Award winners with distinction are invited to National YoungArts Week (NYAW), the organization's signature program identifying and supporting artists at the earliest stages of their careers. NYAW provides artists a weeklong, all-expenses-paid, intensive program in Miami where they have the opportunity to learn from esteemed artists-such as Debbie Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Germane Barnes, Wynton Marsalis, Salman Rushdie and Mickalene Thomas -collaborate across disciplines and share their work with the public. Participants in NYAW who are high school seniors are eligible to be nominated to be a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts .

"The YoungArts journey starts with our annual competition, and applying to YoungArts represents a powerful moment of affirmation for young artists," said YoungArts President and CEO Clive Chang. "What sets us apart from other programs is that our support begins at this early stage and continues throughout the trajectory of an artist's career. We hope all young artists will apply, and we look forward to supporting their work."

YoungArts award winners include Daniel Arsham, Jon Batiste, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Timothée Chalamet, Viola Davis, Amanda Gorman, Judith Hill, Jennifer Koh, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson, Jean Shin , Hunter Schafer and Shaina Taub .

HOW TO APPLY

The YoungArts award competition is open to artists (1) between the ages of 15–18 or in high school grades 10–12 (as of December 1, 2025) (2) that are United States citizens, permanent residents or legally able to receive taxable income in the U.S. and (3) that demonstrate excellence in Classical Music, Dance, Design, Film, Jazz, Photography, Theater, Visual Arts, Voice or Writing.

The application deadline is October 8, 2025, at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

For application inquiries, please call (305) 377-1140 or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Dave Adams, YoungArts

[email protected]

SOURCE YoungArts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED