EUR/USD Forex Signal 22/07: Short-Term Consolidation (Chart)
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1727, $1.1731, or $1.1765. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1668, $1.1633, or $1.1617. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
I still see the best trading opportunities that might set up here as likely to be on the long side, and this pair does like to make deep pullbacks before eventually respecting the trend, so I would see any bullish bounce at any key support level as an opportunity to go long.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the Euro or the USD.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our list of the top 5 Forex brokers in the world worth checking out.
