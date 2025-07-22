PACSUN SUPER BRAND DAY ON TIKTOK SHOP TO FEATURE LIVESTREAM SHOPPING TAKEOVERS, CREATOR EVENTS, AND NEW FALL STYLES
LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun is gearing up for its Super Brand Day on TikTok Shop, a week-long shopping event running July 24-30th.
Pacsun will offer shoppers a robust fall assortment, creator appearances, and a full livestream schedule. Deals will include up to 50% off on TikTok Shop, along with discounts on denim and top-selling styles like hoodies, graphics, basics, and more during Super Brand Day.
The campaign kicks off on July 24 with a consumer creator event and livestream at Pacsun's Soho flagship in NYC, featuring a buildout in their whitespace and appearances by top TikTok creators.
From July 25 - 30th, Pacsun will livestream shopping sessions from its DTLA flagship, with hourly rotating deals, exclusive drops, and real-time commentary from top creator talent. One of the livestreams will run for 24 consecutive hours (July 25 at 4 PM PT-July 26 at 4 PM PT), offering limited-time deals and product highlights around the clock.
The campaign features the launch of 15–25 new styles for Fall and Back-to-School, including denim, fleece, and skirts, alongside the return of bestselling looks not available since Black Friday/ Cyber Monday, including the viral hoodie set and new styles building on the success of the Casey Astrid Low Rise Baggy.
"Discovering new products and brands on TikTok is how the next generation shops. At Pacsun, we see TikTok Shop as something bigger than just a sales channel. It's a place for storytelling, bringing together a community, and a cultural driver. Super Brand Day gives us a chance to lean all the way in, with content, creators, and commerce to create a real-time shopping experience that feels personal and dynamic," said Brieane Olson, CEO of Pacsun.
Pacsun continues to lead the next wave of retail innovation by combining creator-driven commerce with cultural moments both online and IRL. Tune into @Pacsun on social media for livestream access links, creator announcements, and real-time shopping coverage on TikTok.
Assets can be downloaded HERE .
