Global Pharmaceutical Market Projected To Hit $2.2 Trillion By 2029
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$1.6 trillion
|Market size forecast
|$2.2 trillion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 5.5% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Innovation-Driven Transformation: The pharmaceutical drugs market is rapidly evolving with breakthroughs like biologic drugs derived from living organisms and personalized medicine tailored to individual patients. mRNA technology is also being explored for complex diseases such as cancer and HIV.
- Global Expansion and Sustainability: Emerging markets like India and China are becoming key growth hubs, while sustainability is gaining momentum as companies innovate eco-friendly drug manufacturing processes.
Emerging startups
- Lytix Biopharma Verve Therapeutics MRM Health Tricog Health Insilico Medicine
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The global market for pharmaceutical drugs was valued at $1.6 trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach $2.2 trillion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5% for the forecast period.
- Rising healthcare expenditures, focusing on rare and orphan diseases; the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases; and the aging population are all driving the market's growth.
- The North American & European market for pharmaceutical drugs was valued at $1.3 trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
Market leaders include:
- ABBOTT ABBVIE INC. ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AMGEN INC. ARGENX ASTELLAS PHARMA INC ASTRAZENECA AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD. BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. BAXTER BAYER AG BIOCON BIOGEN BIOMARIN BIONTECH SE BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO. CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. CSL CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD.
Related reports:
Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market : This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global oncology pharmaceuticals market, covering key drug types like targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy. It breaks down market revenues by cancer type, such as lung, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer, and by region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also includes insights into major companies, their market positions, product pipelines, patents, and the factors driving or restraining market growth.
Multi-Cancer Diagnostic Tests: Global Market Outlook : This report provides a comprehensive overview of the MCD test market, highlighting its current and future potential. It segments the market by test type, laboratory-developed and in-vitro diagnostic tests, and by end users, including diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and research institutions. The report also covers regional markets such as the U.S., Europe, and emerging regions. It includes company profiles with details on product portfolios and pipeline products, while excluding single-cancer and targeted therapy detection tests.
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact ....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA Email: ... Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment