RWS And Copyleaks Join Forces To Deliver Built-In AI And Plagiarism Detection For Tridion Users

MAIDENHEAD, United Kingdom and BERKSHIRE, United Kingdom, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyleaks , the AI content analysis and governance platform trusted by enterprises, educators, and governments worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with RWS , the global leader in language, content, and intellectual property services. Through a new native integration with Tridion Docs, the RWS intelligent content management solution, Copyleaks' award-winning AI-generated text and plagiarism detection capabilities now operate seamlessly within RWS content workflows, empowering organizations to publish with confidence and integrity at scale.

As generative AI transforms content creation, organizations face an unprecedented challenge: ensuring the authenticity and originality of the content they publish. From technical documentation and marketing copy to regulatory content and training materials, businesses need to verify not just what they publish, but how it was created and whether it's safe to use.

Copyleaks' comprehensive content integrity platform combines advanced AI detection with plagiarism prevention in one powerful solution. The platform identifies AI-generated text from leading models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, and Claude, with an accuracy rate of over 99% and support for more than 30 languages. Its sophisticated detection capabilities extend beyond surface-level scans to catch advanced evasion tactics, including character substitution, paraphrasing, and blended human-AI writing.

At the heart of this detection power is AI Logic, Copyleaks' latest innovation that reveals the 'why' behind AI detection. Unlike traditional black-box approaches, AI Logic provides transparent insights through AI Phrases, which highlight linguistic patterns commonly found in AI-generated content, and AI Source Match, which determines whether text matches AI-generated content that has already been published elsewhere. This level of transparency enables content teams to make informed decisions with clarity and confidence, rather than relying on guesswork.

Seamless Integration, Powerful Results

Tridion already helps organizations manage complex, multilingual content at scale. With Copyleaks' integration, content teams gain automatic analysis capabilities that scan text, code, and paraphrased material before publication. This creates a robust workflow where content authored in Tridion Docs is automatically analyzed by Copyleaks, ensuring every document meets organizational standards for originality and authenticity without disrupting publication cycles.

Key Integration Benefits

Automated Content Analysis : Content drafted or uploaded in Tridion Docs undergoes real-time Copyleaks scanning, with issues surfacing instantly to keep projects on schedule while maintaining quality standards.

AI Governance and Policy Enforcement : Administrators can establish acceptable AI usage policies and receive detailed explanations for any flagged content through AI Logic's transparent analysis, enabling responsible AI adoption across teams.

Comprehensive Content Coverage : The integration supports text, code snippets, and multiple file formats, detecting everything from exact copying to sophisticated paraphrasing across diverse content types.

Enterprise-Scale API Integration : Organizations can extend Copyleaks analysis to any Tridion workflow or third-party system through streamlined API connectivity.

“Our customers need speed, but never at the expense of integrity,” said Alon Yamin, CEO and co-founder of Copyleaks.“By embedding our detection capabilities directly into Tridion, writers and reviewers can identify AI usage, plagiarism, or licensing risks the moment they occur – no additional steps and no file uploads; just clean, verifiable content that organizations can trust.”

The Copyleaks connector for Tridion Docs is available immediately to joint customers worldwide. Organizations interested in adding advanced content analysis to their Tridion environment can contact their RWS account representative or request a demonstration at Copyleaks.com.

About Copyleaks

Copyleaks is a leading AI text analysis platform empowering businesses and educational institutions to navigate the evolving landscape of generative AI with confidence. With an award-winning suite of AI-powered tools trusted by millions globally, Copyleaks ensures AI governance, enables responsible AI adoption, safeguards intellectual property, and maintains academic integrity through comprehensive AI and plagiarism detection capabilities.

For additional information, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About RWS

RWS is a global content solutions company powered by a combination of advanced technology and human expertise. The company enhances the value of ideas, data, and content by helping organizations be understood everywhere.

With proprietary technology, more than 45 AI patents, and a global team of specialists, RWS enables organizations to bring ideas to market faster, build deeper cross-cultural relationships, and expand into new markets with confidence. Its solutions drive business growth and open up a world of opportunities.

More than 80 of the world's top 100 brands rely on RWS to fuel innovation, inform strategic decisions, and shape impactful brand experiences.

Operating from over 60 global locations across five continents, RWS supports clients across nearly every industry. Headquartered in the UK, the company has been innovating since 1958 and is publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange's regulated market (RWS.L).

