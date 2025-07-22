Journey Forward Advances Neurological Rehabilitation With Power Plate® Technology

Power Plate offers significant benefits for individuals with SCI and neurological conditions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What began as a life-changing moment on a lake in 2000 has evolved into a nationally recognized model of neurological rehabilitation. After sustaining a spinal cord injury (SCI) at age 19, Dan Cummings refused to accept that he would never walk again. Today, he not only walks - he leads Journey Forward , a nonprofit rehabilitation center in Massachusetts helping others with SCI and neurological conditions defy the odds.Dan's recovery journey led him from Boston to California, where he discovered Whole-Body Vibration (WBV) therapy using Power Plate, a revolutionary whole body vibration modality that sparked his progress. Years later, fueled by grit and a singular question,“why did I have to travel 3,000 miles to get the care I needed?”, Dan founded Journey Forward in 2008.With the help of fundraising, generous donors (including an anonymous $500K contribution), and early support from actor Mark Wahlberg - a longtime Power Plate user and now partner in the company - Journey Forward was born. It's now a lifeline for hundreds across New England and the globe.A Critical Gap in Traditional RehabConventional physical and occupational therapy services are often short-term and limited by insurance. Yet for individuals with SCI, recovery is ongoing. From managing muscle atrophy and spasticity to improving circulation and bone density, consistent therapy is essential.Since launching its financial aid program in 2013, Journey Forward has awarded over $600,000 in aid to more than 60 clients, expanding access to its innovative care model.Power Plate: The Science of PossibilityAt the heart of Journey Forward's success is Power Plate's WBV technology, which uses precision vibrations to stimulate muscle contractions. The benefits include:.Neuromuscular Activation to combat atrophy.Improved Blood Flow and Circulation for muscle health and swelling reduction.Bone Density Support to mitigate osteoporosis risks.Enhanced Functional Recovery through reflexive movement and neuroplasticityWBV has shown particular promise for conditions like multiple sclerosis (MS), improving strength, balance, and motor coordination.“Power Plate played a critical role in my own recovery,” said Dan Cummings.“It helped me regain leg strength and perform movements I never thought possible again.”Inspiring TransformationsFrom a paralyzed man in Uganda who now walks with crutches, to clients regaining independence in everyday tasks like dressing, feeding, and driving; Journey Forward is rewriting recovery narratives. Each session brings clients closer to a more independent life, powered by tools like the Power Plate REVadaptive bike and proMOTIONTM resistance system.“As exoskeletons, AI, and robotics advance,” Dan notes,“the future of rehab is evolving. But no matter the tech, our focus remains the same: helping people reclaim their lives.”Get InvolvedJourney Forward runs 365 days a year and relies on donations and partnerships to continue its mission. Support opportunities include:.Attending fundraising events like their Annual Casino Night, the Boston Marathon, and the Falmouth Road Race.Making a one-time or recurring donation.Spreading awareness to potential beneficiaries“Take it one day at a time,” Dan advises those facing SCI.“Some days will be good, some bad. But every day, give it your all - and never stop moving forward.”For the full story please follow this link.For more information on Power Plate, visit powerplateAbout Power PlatePower Plate is owned, manufactured, and distributed by Northbrook, Illinois-based Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company delivering advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment.Power Plate utilizes innovative science and technology to enhance movement through vibration for accelerated health, fitness, and well-being results. It is used by leading health clubs, wellness studios, professional athletes, and medical practitioners in over 100 countries.About Journey ForwardJourney Forward is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to bettering the lives of those with spinal cord injuries or disability. Located in Canton, Massachusetts, we provide an intense, exercise-based program working to achieve some of the most basic lifelong functions and benefits for our clients. Being a nonprofit organization, our goal is to make our rehabilitation program accessible to those in need across the United States. Exercise is important to everyone and even more so for those living with paralysis.Because our organization is focused on providing the most advanced care possible, we find that medical research is crucial for advancing paralysis recovery. In order to continue the study of paralysis, we pride ourselves on being a part of the Christopher and Dana Reeve's Foundation, NeuroRecovery Network. This association allows us to provide data from our training sessions to medical researchers studying paralysis and working to make rehabilitation techniques more effective.

