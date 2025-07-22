Middle East & Africa Wintergreen Oil Market Forecast Report To 2031, Featuring Profiles Of NOW Health Group, Edens Garden Essentials Corp, Doterra International, And Young Living Essential Oils LC

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Wintergreen Oil Market Forecast to 2031 - Regional Analysis - by Type, End Use, and Distribution Channel" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East & Africa wintergreen oil market was valued at US$ 4.18 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 5.81 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2031.

Health awareness trends, particularly clean-label and organic products, are significantly impacting consumer preferences. The rising incidences of lifestyle-related health conditions, such as diabetes and heart diseases, are escalating demand for certified organic products. Seen as healthier alternatives, organic wintergreen oil is gaining traction across the food & beverages, cosmetics, personal care, and home care sectors, with many manufacturers pursuing organic certifications to align with consumer trends.

Consumers using essential oils for aromatherapy also exhibit a strong preference for organic products. Prominent players like Florihana Distillerie, Nature's Note Organics, and NHR Organic Oils are responding by offering direct consumer access to organic wintergreen oil. Companies such as LEBERMUTH cater to the food and beverage sector's needs for organic wintergreen oil, setting a precedent for market growth.

The region's inclination towards natural remedies, rooted in historical and cultural practices, enhances wintergreen oil's acceptance. Known for its unique minty aroma and therapeutic benefits, the demand for wintergreen oil spans aromatherapy, personal care, and alternative medicine applications, reflecting a broader trend towards wellness.

Economic progress and rising disposable incomes have shifted purchasing behavior in the Middle East & Africa, prompting a proclivity towards health-conscious living. This, coupled with a burgeoning wellness and spa industry in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, bolsters the demand for essential oils, including wintergreen oils.

Middle East & Africa Wintergreen Oil Market Segmentation



Type : Organic and Conventional. In 2023, conventional wintergreen oil held a significant market share.

End Use : Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Aromatherapy, and Others. Aromatherapy led the market share in 2023.

Distribution Channel : Wholesalers, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, and Online Retail. Wholesalers dominated market share in 2023. Countries: Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The UAE was the frontrunner in 2023.

Major Companies and Growth Prospects

Leading companies such as NOW Health Group, Edens Garden Essentials Corp, doTERRA International, and Young Living Essential Oils LC continue to shape the market landscape.

