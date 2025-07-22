Mainstreaming Enhances DAZN Edge Infrastructure To Support DAZN's Global Free-To-View Broadcasting Of The FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Following DAZN's landmark agreement with FIFA to exclusively broadcast all 63 of the tournament's matches live and free worldwide,by deploying new Points of Presence (PoPs) to serve Europe, North America, Central America, South America, Asia and Middle East. These additions complement the existing PoPs in Italy, Spain, and Germany, ensuring seamless, high-quality live streaming for football fans across the globe.

DAZN Edge is a dedicated Private Edge Video Delivery Network developed, deployed and operated by MainStreaming to give DAZN full control over its video distribution. Purpose-built for live sports, this intelligent infrastructure guarantees performance, scalability, and low-latency delivery, especially during peak traffic events. The deployment of new PoPs across key global regions extended the reach and resilience of DAZN's delivery capabilities, ensuring top-tier service for millions of concurrent viewers during the month-long tournament.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 featured 32 of the most successful clubs from every continent, which competed in 12 venues across the U.S., starting on 14 June and culminating in the Final on 13 July. Making a top men's international club tournament freely available to every single fan in the world, this groundbreaking partnership between DAZN and FIFA combined DAZN's unique expertise and vision for the future with FIFA's commitment to making football truly global.

"Ensuring a flawless and engaging viewing experience for fans around the world is our priority, and our collaboration with MainStreaming plays a key role in achieving this," said Vincenzo Roggio, Head of Distribution Engineering at DAZN . "DAZN Edge was deployed by MainStreaming to meet our specific requirements for a dedicated Private architecture. And now, once again, MainStreaming expanded the infrastructure to meet the new demands of the FIFA Club World Cup, enhancing our ability to deliver high-quality, low latency streaming for one of the most important football events in history. The addition of new Points of Presence in key global locations ensured a superior streaming experience, minimising buffering and maximising the quality of service for millions of concurrent viewers."

Tassilo Raesig, CEO of MainStreaming , said, "We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with DAZN and support the delivery of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM on a global scale. By expanding the DAZN Edge infrastructure, we are ensuring optimal performance, reliability, and the highest quality of experience for millions of football fans worldwide. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to revolutionising live sports streaming by providing scalable, efficient, and sustainable media delivery solutions."

In an era in which live sports streaming is more popular than ever, the demand for uninterrupted, high-quality broadcasts continues to grow. DAZN's partnership with MainStreaming is redefining the industry standard, making top-tier football more accessible than ever. For the tournament, MainStreaming optimised its infrastructure to ensure that fans around the world enjoyed a broadcast-grade live viewing experience. This initiative builds on the partnership between MainStreaming and DAZN as they work together to redefine the future of sports streaming.

