Oriental Cup 2025: Dominant Wins For DPS Vasant Kunj, DAV Sahibabad On Day 2

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj dominated their double-header against Vinay Nagar Bengali Sr Sec School, securing victory in both categories on Day 2 of Oriental Cup 2025 at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium here on Tuesday.

In other matches, DAV Public School, Sahibabad, and DPS, RK Puram recorded emphatic victories in the boys' category, while Government Girls Senior Secondary School put on a strong performance in the girls' category of the tournament.

Sapphire International School, Noida, opened the day with a solid 2–0 win over Tagore International School in the boys' fixture, courtesy of two goals from Atharv Singh. In the girls' match between the same schools, Tagore International School won 3–2 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time.

DPS, Vasant Kunj boys' team secured a 2–0 win through goals from Vihaan Mani and Krishna Kumar, while the girls' team overwhelmed their opponents 4–0. Ayushi Gupta netted twice, with Aisha Nair and Aarna Arora scoring one goal apiece.

In the fifth match of the day, DAV Public School, Sahibabad, recorded a 3–1 win over Father Agnel School, Noida. Goals from Shriansh Nath Tiwari and Sagar Laha, along with an own goal by Father Agnel's team, sealed victory for DAV. Aarav Sharma scored the lone goal for the Noida side.

Delhi Public School, RK Puram, had a mixed outing. Their boys' team secured a convincing 4–1 win over Bluebells School in their first match of the Oriental Cup 2025. Arhan Gupta led with a brace, while Afraaz Tariq and Jeenesh Vasandani added one goal each. Veer Kashyap scored the only goal for Bluebells. However, in the girls' category, Government Girls Senior Secondary School got the better of DPS RK Puram with a 2–0 win, courtesy of goals from Palak and Nidhi.

The Oriental Cup 2025 continues on Wednesday with more knockout matches and second-round fixtures, as teams aim to build early momentum in their quest for the title.

Day 3 will begin with an exhibition match in the girls' category between MIMA and STRIVE, followed by a boys' encounter between DAV Faridabad and St. Francis De Sales Sr Sec. School. St Francis School will also feature again later in the girls' category against Navy School. Venkateshwar International School will face Greenfields Public School, while Gov. Sarvodaya Co-ed School will play against Heritage Global School in the boys' category.

Also returning for their second-round fixtures are the boys' and girls' teams from Mother's International School, Sanskriti International School, and Amity International (Noida), along with The Air Force School, Subroto Park (Boys), and Tagore International School (Girls), promising another day of competitive and high-energy football action at the Oriental Cup.

Recognised by the Delhi Soccer Association for its growing contribution to grassroots football, the Oriental Cup is steadily evolving into a meaningful platform where school teams experience structured, competitive play in a professional setting.

Day 2 results:

Boys' category:

Sapphire International School, Noida 2 – 0 Tagore International School

Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj 2 – 0 Vinay Nagar Bengali Sr. Sec. School

DAV Public School, Sahibabad 3 – 1 Father Agnel School, Noida

Delhi Public School, RK Puram 4 – 1 Bluebells School

Navy School win via walkover against Gyan Bharati School

Girls' category:

Tagore International School 0 (3) – (2) 0 Sapphire International School, Noida

Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj 4 – 0 Vinay Nagar Bengali Sr. Sec. School

Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School 2 – 0 Delhi Public School, RK Puram