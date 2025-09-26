India, U.S. To Continue Engagements For Trade Deal
The announcement was made following the federal Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal's visit to the United States from Sept 22 to 24.
Goyal held meetings with Jamieson Greer, U.S. trade representative, and Sergio Gor, U.S. ambassador-designate to India. Apart from meetings with the U.S. government representatives, on bilateral trade matters, the Indian side held discussions with key U.S.-based businesses and investors, on promoting bilateral trade and investment.
India and the United States have been negotiating trade and tariff issues since March.
A row over tariffs is underway between the two countries, after Washington slapped New Delhi with 50 percent tariffs – 25 percent for its high tariffs and a 25 percent penalty for buying Russian oil.
India has described the imposition of tariffs as“unjustified” and“unreasonable.”– NNN-PTI
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment