India, U.S. To Continue Engagements For Trade Deal

MENAFN - Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Sept 27 (NNN-PTI) – India's federal commerce ministry, yesterday said, trade discussions with the United States will continue, with a view to achieving an early conclusion of an agreement.

The announcement was made following the federal Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal's visit to the United States from Sept 22 to 24.

Goyal held meetings with Jamieson Greer, U.S. trade representative, and Sergio Gor, U.S. ambassador-designate to India. Apart from meetings with the U.S. government representatives, on bilateral trade matters, the Indian side held discussions with key U.S.-based businesses and investors, on promoting bilateral trade and investment.

India and the United States have been negotiating trade and tariff issues since March.

A row over tariffs is underway between the two countries, after Washington slapped New Delhi with 50 percent tariffs – 25 percent for its high tariffs and a 25 percent penalty for buying Russian oil.

India has described the imposition of tariffs as“unjustified” and“unreasonable.”– NNN-PTI