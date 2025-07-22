Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (ANRO)
The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period and in the IPO's offering documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ALTO-100 was less effective in treating MDD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, ALTO-100's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, Alto Neuroscience's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.
The Complaint further alleges that on October 22, 2024, the Company announced topline results from the Phase 2b trial evaluating ALTO-100 as a treatment for MDD, revealing that“ALTO-100 in patients with [MDD] did not meet its primary endpoint, assessed by a change from baseline in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), compared to placebo.” On this news, the price of the Company stock fell nearly 70%.
Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Alto Neuroscience should contact the Firm prior to the September 19, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
