Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (ANRO)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto Neuroscience” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ANRO) (i) between February 2, 2024 and October 22, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”); and/or (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to Alto Neuroscience's registration statement issued in connection with Alto Neuroscience's February 2, 2024 initial public offering (“IPO”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period and in the IPO's offering documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ALTO-100 was less effective in treating MDD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, ALTO-100's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, Alto Neuroscience's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

The Complaint further alleges that on October 22, 2024, the Company announced topline results from the Phase 2b trial evaluating ALTO-100 as a treatment for MDD, revealing that“ALTO-100 in patients with [MDD] did not meet its primary endpoint, assessed by a change from baseline in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), compared to placebo.” On this news, the price of the Company stock fell nearly 70%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Alto Neuroscience should contact the Firm prior to the September 19, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ... .

