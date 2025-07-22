New All-In-One POS Platform Designed For Halal Restaurants Rolls Out In North America

Tiponline POS

Tiponline POS is the first all-in-one POS system made exclusively for Halal restaurants - and it's 100% free, with no monthly fees or contracts.

OTTAWA, CANADA, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Halal restaurant owners across North America now have access to a modern, affordable, and values-driven solution for running their businesses - without monthly costs. Tiponline POS, a Canadian tech startup, has launched the first and only free POS system built exclusively for Halal restaurants in Canada and the United States.While most POS systems charge between $100 and $300 per month for software, hardware, support, and online ordering tools, Tiponline POS is completely free for restaurant owners - with no setup fees, no contracts, and no hidden costs. It's a Halal POS built specifically for small and independent Halal food businesses.“We've spoken to hundreds of Halal restaurant owners who were struggling with overpriced systems that didn't reflect their values,” said Emin Gara, founder of Tiponline POS.“Some couldn't afford a POS system at all, and others were using tools designed for bars or fast food chains - not Halal operations. We built Tiponline POS to change that.”💡 Key Features:✅ Free branded website for takeout, delivery, and reservations✅ Multilingual AI chatbot that takes customer orders and reduces workload✅ QR-based digital menus - no paper, no reprinting✅ Integrated online and in-store payments✅ Kitchen Display System (KDS) for a printer-free kitchen workflow✅ Smart inventory tracking and employee scheduling✅ Built specifically for Halal restaurants✅ Free onboarding and ongoing supportUnlike competitors, Tiponline POS does not charge restaurant owners anything. The platform earns revenue by charging a small service fee to customers placing online orders. This model ensures that restaurants keep more of their earnings while gaining access to professional tools and technology.The platform was also designed to support immigrant entrepreneurs, family-run kitchens, and first-time restaurant owners who may lack the budget or technical experience to manage complex systems. With Tiponline POS, setup is easy and instant - and users get a full toolkit for free, including the website, menu system, payments, and customer ordering tools.Tiponline POS is different. Its backend tools, interface, and support materials are tailored specifically for Halal businesses - from its food tagging system to reservation controls and even how it handles dietary labeling. It's the POS for Halal restaurants that's built with community in mind.📈 Helping Halal Businesses GrowAs demand for Halal food continues to rise in North America, the need for modern, affordable tools has become urgent. Tiponline POS helps owners stay competitive, reduce manual work, and increase their online visibility - all without requiring them to take on added expenses.“Our goal isn't just to give restaurants a POS - it's to help them grow,” Gara added.“We're supporting the entire Halal restaurant community with tools, training, and technology they can actually use - for free.”🌍 Now Available Across Canada and the U.S.Whether you're running a small takeout shop in Toronto, a family diner in Detroit, or a growing Halal franchise in Vancouver, Tiponline POS is now open for registration. Setup takes just minutes, and full support is included.🔗 Get started free at

