PKSD's 2Nd Annual Backpack Giveaway Coming To Rocketship Southside Community Prep On July 27
PKSD will be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks and resources for families in need. PKSD will also have a booth, handing out chip clips, crayons, PKSD T-shirts, snacks and water bottles to local families.
By participating in events like the Back to School Jam, PKSD continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting education and strengthening its connection with the local community. The firm wants families to know they're here to support them.
PKSD has been representing injured victims for more than 25 years, recovering more than $500 million on their behalf. The firm focuses on cases involving serious injuries , car accidents, nursing home neglect, medical malpractice and wrongful death. PKSD serves clients throughout Wisconsin, offering dedicated legal representation and comprehensive support at every stage of the process.
Suzy Young
PKSD
+1 4143333333
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment