Financing Agreements To Strengthen Education In Mauritania And Chad

The Governments of Mauritania and Chad today signed funding agreements for the Regional Engagement for Learning and Collaboration in Education (RELANCE) Project, supported by the World Bank and the Federal Republic of Germany, for a total of $137 million.

This ambitious project aims to transform education systems in both countries by strengthening sector governance and expanding access to flexible and inclusive learning pathways. It targets more than 850,000 young people, half of whom are girls, while promoting access to learners with special needs.

In a regional context of sustained demographic growth, disparities in access to education, and increasing demand for job-relevant skills, RELANCE offers a collaborative and integrated approach. It builds on ongoing efforts to strengthen education systems while introducing regional mechanisms for coordination, resource sharing, and innovation.

The project includes the establishment of a Regional Institute of Education in Nouakchott to strengthen executive capacity in the education sector, drive applied research, and inform policy through data and evidence. Supported by the Association of African Universities, the institute is positioned to become a center of academic excellence for both countries, fostering structured, long-term collaboration and knowledge exchange.

"The signing of the financing agreements for the RELANCE Sahel project reflects our collective commitment to building a resilient, educated, and forward-looking Sahel," said Sid'Ahmed Bouh, Minister of Economy and Finance.

The initiative includes the creation of a regional Open School in each country, designed to meet the needs of young people outside the traditional education circuits, especially in areas where access to education remains limited. This hybrid system will combine digital learning, face-to-face support and professional training.

“The Regional Open School is a concrete response to the educational realities of our country. It will allow thousands of young people, often far from traditional structures, to have access to adapted learning paths that bring skills and hope,” said Dr. Aboubakar Assidick Tchoroma, Minister of National Education and Civic Promotion of Chad.

The project also benefits from significant financial support from the Federal Republic of Germany, through KfW, under the Sahel and West Africa Coast Multi-Donor Trust Fund. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to enhanced regional cooperation.

“RELANCE reflects an ambitious and pragmatic regional approach. By supporting this initiative, Germany reaffirms its willingness to support Sahel countries in their efforts to build more inclusive education systems that are better grounded in local realities,” said H.E. Dr. Florian Reindel, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Mauritania.

The World Bank is supporting participating countries through a strategic partnership that combines technical support with long-term financing. RELANCE builds on the achievements of existing national projects, such as the Basic Education Sector Support Project (PASEB II) in Mauritania and the Project to Improve Learning Outcomes in Basic Education (PARAEB) in Chad, while introducing a unique regional dimension.

“Shaping minds is about charting the path to a brighter future. Like a carefully planted seed, an ambitious education policy carries the promise of progress. The RELANCE project thus reflects our shared commitment to making education a transformative force in Mauritania and Chad, by training informed, empowered generations ready to take on the challenges of tomorrow," said Ousmane Diagana, World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa.

Designed as an open regional platform, the project will be open to other Sahel countries interested in joining. It marks an important step towards building a more integrated Sahelian educational space capable of meeting the aspirations of a dynamic and committed youth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The World Bank Group.