EKOUAER Sleepwear Passes International Authoritative Certification, Setting New Standards For Healthy Sleep

Focusing on comfortable wear and healthy sleep, the homewear brand EKOUAER recently announced that its products have passed the rigorous testing and certification of the internationally authoritative biomedical testing organization, Airmid Healthgroup. This certification not only highlights the brand's outstanding performance in fabric safety and comfort but also reflects EKOUAER's continuous pursuit of the "technology + skin-friendly experience" philosophy.







Authoritative Certification, Quality Assurance

Airmid Healthgroup is a globally renowned laboratory specializing in health and safety material testing, known for its stringent standards. EKOUAER products excelled in multiple tests, including hypoallergenic properties, breathability, and skin-friendliness, earning recognition from the organization. This collaboration signifies that EKOUAER's fabric quality has met international professional standards, offering consumers safer and healthier choices.







Fabric Advantages, Gentle on Sensitive Skin

EKOUAER always prioritizes user comfort, selecting premium fabrics to ensure every product delivers a pleasant experience. Its fabrics boast the following outstanding features:

- Hypoallergenic and Safe: Specially suitable for sensitive skin, reducing the risk of irritation;

- Breathable and Skin-Friendly: Lightweight and soft texture for a restful night's sleep;

- Enhanced by Technology: Innovative craftsmanship improves wearing comfort, embodying the brand's philosophy of "safe to wear, peaceful to sleep."

Featured Product Recommendations

To meet consumers' demand for high-quality sleepwear, EKOUAER offers a range of signature products, all made with certified premium fabrics:

- Satin Pajama Set

The satin pajamas set is made of super soft and cozy fabric. Lightweight polyester and silky feel bring comfy night sleep for your family.

- Classic Two-Piece Pajama Se

Two-piece cute sleepwear pajamas featuring a long-sleeve top and pants for a relaxed fit. This PJ set has superior stitching and perfectly lined hems, offering a classic sleepwear/loungewear style. Breathable and comfy pajama sets for women.

- Maternity Nursing Sleepwear

Skin-friendly material & super stretchy: The maternity nursing dress is super soft and comfortable for people with increased skin sensitivity during pregnancy. The fabric has plenty of stretch, making it great for skin-to-skin contact. It's thin enough to be flattering and cool in the summer but thick enough to hide pregnancy chubbiness.

Brand Commitment, Healthy Living

EKOUAER stated: "We firmly believe that high-quality sleepwear is not just a daily necessity but an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. Passing the Airmid Healthgroup certification is both an affirmation of our efforts and motivation to keep moving forward. In the future, we will continue to leverage technology to bring consumers safer and more comfortable products."

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is dedicated to providing comfortable, healthy, and high-quality homewear for global consumers, advocating a brand philosophy that combines "technology and lifestyle aesthetics."

Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der EKOUAER-Website und im Amazon-Shop – oder folgen Sie EKOUAER auf Facebook und Instagram .