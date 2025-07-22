HMC Announces Launch Of New Patient App“Lbaih”

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced the launch of its new digital application“Lbaih,” designed to improve patient access to healthcare services and enhance the overall treatment experience.

The launch of Lbaih marks an important strategic step toward advancing digital transformation in Qatar's healthcare sector.

It supports the country's efforts to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build an integrated, technology-driven, and innovative health system.

The app enables patients to easily access a wide range of healthcare services in line with the national direction to enhance quality of life and develop smart infrastructure.

Through the new Lbaih app, users can view their medical appointments, request to reschedule or cancel them directly, and easily and securely access their medical files.

Patients can review essential health data such as vital signs, lab test results, and prescriptions. The app also enables users to receive appointment reminders and important notifications when alerts are activated.

The app is available for download on smartphones and features a simplified, user-friendly design to ensure ease of use for all age groups. It also offers patients a consistent experience across all HMC hospitals and healthcare facilities.

To ensure secure access, users register through Qatar's National Authentication System, with the option to activate fingerprint or facial recognition for easier login in the future.

Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Jalham, HMC's Chief Medical Officer, said:“The launch of the Lbaih app represents a major step forward in how we deliver healthcare services. It reflects HMC's ongoing efforts to enhance patient experience and improve the overall quality of care. By adopting artificial intelligence and innovative technologies, we aim to make healthcare services more accessible and ensure that patients feel supported and continuously connected to our healthcare system, with real-time access to their health information throughout their treatment journey.”

Nasser Al Naimi, Chief of Patient Experience at HMC and Director of the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute, said:“Lbaih is an important step to improve access to healthcare and make the patient journey easier and more comfortable. It gives patients direct control over their care pathway, making them active partners in their healthcare. Patients can instantly access their medical information anytime and anywhere, with a high level of privacy and security, contributing to a smoother and higher-quality care experience.”

HMC encourages all patients to download the“Lbaih” app and benefit from its wide range of services, helping them manage their healthcare journey more flexibly and effectively.