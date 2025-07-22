Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ELECTRIC PIPE BEVELING MACHINE HANDLES HEAVY WALL PIPE

ELECTRIC PIPE BEVELING MACHINE HANDLES HEAVY WALL PIPE


2025-07-22 09:47:05
Eliminating the need for a control box, the Commander Electric MILLHOG® I.D. Clamping pipe beveling machine is ideal for making precision preps on Super Duplex, P-91, and other high alloy pipe joints. Suitable for all schedules of pipe from 3.75" I.D. to 14" O.D. this beveler can face, counter-bore, J-prep and perform compound bevels to help assure high integrity welds.

The Commander Electric MILLHOG® I.D. Clamping pipe beveling machine is priced from $18,995 and is available for rent at $833 per week.

For more information contact:

ESCO Tool

A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.

Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director

75 October Hill Rd.

Holliston, MA 01746

(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 429-2811

e-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE ESCO Tool

