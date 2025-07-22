ELECTRIC PIPE BEVELING MACHINE HANDLES HEAVY WALL PIPE

Eliminating the need for a control box, the Commander Electric MILLHOG® I.D. Clamping pipe beveling machine is ideal for making precision preps on Super Duplex, P-91, and other high alloy pipe joints. Suitable for all schedules of pipe from 3.75" I.D. to 14" O.D. this beveler can face, counter-bore, J-prep and perform compound bevels to help assure high integrity welds.

The Commander Electric MILLHOG® I.D. Clamping pipe beveling machine is priced from $18,995 and is available for rent at $833 per week.

