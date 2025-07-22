Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish FM states efforts to destabilize Syria will be taken as threat

2025-07-22 09:35:26
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared Tuesday that Türkiye would view any efforts to divide or destabilize Syria as a direct threat to its national security and would take action if necessary.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara with El Salvador’s Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill, Fidan accused Israel of promoting regional instability. He claimed that Israel is actively working to fragment Syria to maintain chaos in the region.

Fidan’s remarks come amid ongoing violence in Syria’s Suwayda region, where clashes erupted on July 13 between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze factions. Following the unrest, Israel launched airstrikes on Syrian military targets in Damascus, justifying the attacks as efforts to “protect Druze communities.”

However, most Druze leaders in Syria have openly opposed foreign intervention and reaffirmed their support for a united Syrian nation.

In response to the rising tensions, Syria's new government has implemented four ceasefire agreements in Suwayda — the most recent one brokered on Saturday — in an effort to restore peace. The country has been undergoing reconstruction since the ousting of former President Bashar Assad on December 8, 2024.

