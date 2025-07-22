Pirucream Partners With Publix To Launch New Bites With A BOGO Introduction July 24Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pirucream Bites make their trade debut, offering a new snack experience crafted for indulgence

MIAMI, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pirucream, the original premium rolled wafer brand with European roots and Latin American flair, will debut its newest snack innovation, Pirucream Bites, in more than 1,400 Publix supermarkets across the southeast beginning July 2025. The launch represents an exciting step forward for Pirucream's U.S. presence and a move into the specialty cookie aisle with a new treat crafted for American tastes.

The all-new Pirucream Bites are available in three flavors made with premium ingredients like hazelnuts from Tarragona, Spain, and 100% certified organic cocoa - Chocolate Hazelnut, Double Chocolate, and Coconut Crème . Offered in resealable 7oz stand-up bags with a suggested retail price of $4.99, Pirucream Bites provide a light crunch with a smooth, creamy center, free from artificial colors, flavors, high-fructose corn syrup, trans fats, or artificial sweeteners.

To celebrate the launch, shoppers can enjoy a special Buy One, Get One Free offer on Pirucream Bites at all participating Publix locations from July 24–30.

“Pirucream has been loved by families in Latin America for decades, and we are excited to grow our U.S. product offerings through this expansion with Publix, the first national retail partner to feature the Bites line,” said Isabel Buroz, U.S.Head of Marketing at Sindoni North America.“We're thrilled to launch this new product line with a trusted partner like Publix who values quality as much as we do.”

About Pirucream®

Pirucream is a brand operated by Sindoni North America. With clean-label credentials and global appeal, Pirucream delivers indulgent, responsibly crafted wafer rolls that resonate with today's consumers. Founded in the 1970s by Italian brothers Giuseppe and Filippo Sindoni, Pirucream blends Italian tradition with bold innovation. The brand is headquartered in Miami, FL, and continues its U.S. expansion through leading national retailers and specialty channels. Learn more at or @PirucreamOficial on social.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates over 1,400 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business.

