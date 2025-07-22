Perimeter Intruder Detection System Market To Grow USD 60.39 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 14.78% SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Market was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.92 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.01% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. Austin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perimeter Intruder Detection System Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Perimeter Intruder Detection System Market size was valued at USD 20.05 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 60.39 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.78% during 2025-2032.” Perimeter Intruder Detection System Market Driven by Demand for Integrated and Intelligent Security Solutions The PIDS (Perimeter Intruder Detection System) market is showing high growth due to the increasing demand for military, transport, infrastructure, industrial and critical & lifeline industries. Recent progress in areas like fiber optic sensors, radar, and artificial intelligence-based electronic detection are increasing the accuracy of threat detection while at the same time helping to minimize false alarms from the effects of the natural environment. Perimeter Security capabilities can also be enhanced through integration with video surveillance and communication systems. The market is also being stimulated by rising expenditure on border security and counter-terrorism. This is resulting in a significant shift towards coordinated, cyber-resilient solutions that bring together a unified suite of enterprise-wide video intelligence, access control, and intrusion detection/monitoring capabilities. Industry collaborations such as the 2025 partnership entered between Dutch specialist TKH Security and Nanodems to provide next-generation, intelligent security management solutions on a global scale resemble strategic alliances. Get a Sample Report of Perimeter Intruder Detection System Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 20.05 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 60.39 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.78% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation

By Sensor (Microwave sensors, Fiber-optic sensors, Infrared sensors, Radar sensors, Others)

By Service (Managed services, Risk assessment & analysis, System integration & consulting, Maintenance & support)

By Deployment (Fence mounted, Open area, Buried) By Industry Vertical (Military & defense, Transportation , Correctional facilities, Critical infrastructure, Government, industrial, Commercial)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Sensor

In 2024, the Perimeter Intruder Detection System (PIDS) market was dominated by the microwave sensor segment, which accounted for about 29% share, as their ability to perform with a high degree of accuracy is balanced with high immunity to environmental noise and low capital and operational costs of deployment, which make it the preferred option for commercial as well as critical infrastructure applications.

The fiber-optic sensor segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, generating a CAGR of 15.95% from 2023 to 2032, owing to their superior sensitivity, the ability to monitor over long distances, and immunity to electromagnetic interference, making them ideal for the protection of critical assets.

By Service

The managed services segment led the Perimeter Intruder Detection System Market share in 2024, and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the years to come, owing to a perceived demand for cost-effective, expert-led monitoring services and real-time threat response coupled with minimal upfront investment.

The system integration & consulting segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.09% during 2025–2032, owing to growing demand for custom-built, scalable solutions that can be easily integrated with existing infrastructure.

By Deployment

In 2024, the Perimeter Intruder Detection System Market was dominated by the fence-mounted segment, which accounted for about 40% share. This can be credited to their broad-spectrum screening and ability to provide a direct physical barrier, cost-effectiveness, plug-and-play installation, and the capability to give alerts in real-time. Because of these advantages, it is the best fit for guarding various properties, both in the commercial, industrial and the critical infrastructure areas.

It is forecasted that system integration & consulting will experience the highest CAGR of 16.22% during the period 2025-2032 due to increasing need for tailored integrated security solutions that improve the usability, efficiency, and cross-platform compatibility of systems.

By Industry Vertical

In 2024, the Perimeter Intruder Detection System Market was dominated by the military & defense segment, which accounted for 40% of the market, owing to the increase in geopolitical tensions and growing defense spending, resulting in high demand for stringent border security and protection of defense assets.

Critical infrastructure segment is anticipated to grow the fastest during the forecast period 2023-2032 registering a CAGR of 17.43%, owing to surge in investments in protection of mission critical facilities such as power plants, transportation hubs, data center and etc. against the growing cyber-physical threats which drives the growth of advanced perimeter security solution.

Global Regional Trends in Perimeter Intruder Detection System Market: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Accelerates

North America held the largest revenue share in the PIDS market, accounting for 44% of total revenue in 2024, owing to considerable government spendings on securing vital infrastructures in the region, increasing acceptance towards advanced security system technologies, and the stringent regulatory requirement. With an ever-increasing focus on infrastructure security investments and regulatory pressures in the U.S., there is a growing demand for advanced intrusion prevention solutions.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to achieve the fastest CAGR of 16.57% from 2025 to 2032 due to swift industrialization, development of critical infrastructure, growing security concerns, and substantial government initiatives for next-generation security technologies. The rest of Europe is still attractive, given its growing implementation in urban security, its strictest laws and policies and tech adoption. At the same time, growth in Latin America and Middle East & Africa remains steady, wherein the increasing demand for infrastructure, public and border security, and the need for advanced industrial and national asset protection will assist the market growth.

Recent Developments:

On February 4, 2025, TKH Security and Nanodems announced a strategic partnership to integrate advanced VMS and PSIM technologies. The collaboration aims to deliver unified, cyber-secure security management solutions for global organizations.

