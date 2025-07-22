403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Over 400 Global Defense Companies Participate in IDEF 2025
(MENAFN) The 17th edition of the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 kicked off Tuesday in Istanbul, drawing major defense and technology players from across the globe. Over the course of six days, the event will spotlight the latest advancements in military and security technology.
More than 400 international companies from 44 countries are participating in the fair, which has drawn notable representation from China, South Africa, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.
National pavilions from countries including Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, China, South Africa, and Pakistan are displaying a wide array of defense, aerospace, and aviation systems.
Industry titans such as BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Lockheed Martin, and Airbus are showcasing their latest innovations alongside leading Turkish defense manufacturers including Baykar, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Aselsan, Havelsan, Roketsan, FNSS, Otokar, and MKE.
The land systems segment of the exhibition includes cutting-edge main battle tanks, armored combat vehicles, electronic warfare equipment, tactical ballistic missiles, air defense weaponry, precision-guided munitions, and unmanned ground systems.
In the air systems section, attendees can explore fixed-wing aircraft, UAVs, air defense systems, aircraft propulsion units, satellites, and advanced electronic warfare platforms.
Naval innovations are also in focus, with exhibits featuring combat and auxiliary ships, unmanned surface and sub-surface vehicles, and integrated command, control, and communication systems.
The fair also offers attendees the chance to delve into the latest in logistics and security solutions.
IDEF 2025 spans multiple venues, including the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina. The event is organized by KFA Fairs, under the auspices of Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, with Anadolu serving as the global communication partner.
This year’s edition features high-level participation, with ministers, chiefs of staff, military commanders, and top officials from 103 nations attending. In total, over 900 domestic and 400 foreign defense companies are exhibiting at the event.
More than 400 international companies from 44 countries are participating in the fair, which has drawn notable representation from China, South Africa, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.
National pavilions from countries including Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, China, South Africa, and Pakistan are displaying a wide array of defense, aerospace, and aviation systems.
Industry titans such as BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Lockheed Martin, and Airbus are showcasing their latest innovations alongside leading Turkish defense manufacturers including Baykar, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Aselsan, Havelsan, Roketsan, FNSS, Otokar, and MKE.
The land systems segment of the exhibition includes cutting-edge main battle tanks, armored combat vehicles, electronic warfare equipment, tactical ballistic missiles, air defense weaponry, precision-guided munitions, and unmanned ground systems.
In the air systems section, attendees can explore fixed-wing aircraft, UAVs, air defense systems, aircraft propulsion units, satellites, and advanced electronic warfare platforms.
Naval innovations are also in focus, with exhibits featuring combat and auxiliary ships, unmanned surface and sub-surface vehicles, and integrated command, control, and communication systems.
The fair also offers attendees the chance to delve into the latest in logistics and security solutions.
IDEF 2025 spans multiple venues, including the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina. The event is organized by KFA Fairs, under the auspices of Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, with Anadolu serving as the global communication partner.
This year’s edition features high-level participation, with ministers, chiefs of staff, military commanders, and top officials from 103 nations attending. In total, over 900 domestic and 400 foreign defense companies are exhibiting at the event.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment