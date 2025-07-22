New York City IV Therapy Leader IV Drips Launches Industry-Leading Comprehensive Nursing Training Program For Advanced IV Therapy Services

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The comprehensive training program represents a significant investment in both clinical excellence and patient experience. IV Drips' nurses are now not only the top in the industry for IV skills, but they're also trained in concierge care, working alongside the best medical professionals to help clients customize their drips and optimize longevity wellness plans. The program specifically covers advanced IV drip therapy services with customized treatment protocols, ensuring each patient receives personalized care tailored to their unique wellness goals.

"It's not just about the drip-it's about the experience," said Bracha L. Banayan, NP, founder of IV DRIPS Customized IV Hydration & Wellness. "We provide training for both technical excellence and exceptional service, and we are the only company in the industry to offer such top-level training, demonstrating our commitment to investing in both our team and our clients. This comprehensive program elevates our already professional nursing team to unprecedented levels of expertise and care."

The training program addresses the growing demand for premium mobile IV therapy services by combining clinical precision with luxury concierge care. IV Drips' board-certified registered nurses, who already possess 10+ years of clinical experience, now receive additional specialized training in advanced IV techniques, patient communication, and personalized wellness planning. This ensures that every client receives not only safe and effective treatment but also an exceptional service experience from start to finish.

IV Drips serves thousands of repeat clients across the New York metropolitan area and Florida, offering same-day availability and discreet, hospital-grade care delivered directly to clients' homes, offices, or hotels. The company's physician-backed protocols ensure that every formula is designed for real-world results, addressing common wellness needs including fatigue, dehydration, immunity support , muscle recovery, and preventative health care.

The new training program reinforces IV Drips' position as the most trusted name in mobile IV therapy, building on their foundation of licensed medical professionals, sterile medical-grade equipment, and commitment to client safety and satisfaction.

More About IV DRIPS Customized IV Hydration & Wellness

IV DRIPS Customized IV Hydration & Wellness was founded by Bracha L. Banayan, NP. With multiple service locations across the U.S., IV DRIPS is staffed by a team of registered nurses and practitioners who specialize in IV infusions, advanced medical weight loss solutions, and GLP-1 therapies. The practice has become a trusted leader in personalized weight management, offering science-backed support for patients using medications like Ozempic® and Mounjaro®. IV DRIPS has carefully selected the most critical nutrients and vitamins for overall health and formulated drips with the perfect blend to complement and support each other.

The company provides mobile IV therapy services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida, delivering personalized care directly to clients' homes, offices, or hotels. Founded on the principle that quality healthcare should be convenient and accessible, IV DRIPS offers customized IV therapy plans tailored to individual health and wellness goals.

