Egnyte Achieves Fedramp Moderate Equivalency And Marketplace Listing, Strengthening Secure Cloud Collaboration For The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte, a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, today announced it has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency status for engagements with U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contractors and subcontractors, and is also listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace for engagement with U.S. Federal agencies. These significant milestones enable Egnyte to deliver EgnyteGov, its secure, AI-powered collaboration solution designed to serve the U.S. government and public sector, to U.S. federal agencies and government contractors, streamlining their path to compliance and enhancing national cybersecurity.

In the face of federal agencies and contractors being targeted by a disproportionate number of cyber threats, the need for stringent data security standards has never been greater. The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) provides a standardized approach to security for cloud services. Egnyte's new status validates that its EgnyteGov platform meets the stringent security standards required to protect mission-critical government data, including Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

These designations are particularly important for organizations in the Defense Industrial Base supply chain because they will enable them to finalize their Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) assessments with a CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). Additionally, the FedRAMP Marketplace listing makes it easy to verify Egnyte's designation, streamlining the procurement process and saving government agencies and contractors time and resources.

"Egnyte's FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency status is a direct reflection of our commitment to provide government agencies, and the companies that work closely with them, with an intuitive content collaboration platform that meets their compliance and security needs," said Kris Lahiri, Chief Security Officer at Egnyte. "Achieving this designation and being listed in the marketplace allows us to better serve our public sector customers by providing them the tools they need to protect, manage, and collaborate on their most sensitive content. We are proud to help federal agencies and contractors navigate the complexities of data security and compliance with confidence."

The EgnyteGov platform's AI-powered automation can discover and classify regulated data across various cloud and on-premise sources, increasing efficiency for on-site and remote teams while maintaining centralized IT control and visibility. By leveraging this platform, Egnyte's customers are positioned to win new federal business through the competitive advantage of enhancing security and mitigating risk.

"We've partnered with Egnyte for our CMMC compliance program for several years because it provides a secure environment without sacrificing usability. Egnyte's FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency designation and its presence on the FedRAMP Marketplace are especially exciting developments because they have been a trusted partner for years,” said Brad Hall, Vice President at ERRG.“The team at Egnyte has built an intuitive and compliant collaboration platform, and their deep expertise has been instrumental as we scale up to CMMC compliance. This development empowers us to proceed with our CMMC assessment and support future work with other Federal agencies.”

For more information about EgnyteGov, click here . And to see Egnyte's listing in the FedRAMP Marketplace, click here .

About Egnyte:

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Erin Mancini

Head of Corporate Communications

...