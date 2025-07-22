The Excitement Continues At Mercato This DSS: Unmissable African Circus Performances, Family Fun & Big Prizes!
Back by popular demand, the electrifying African Circus is taking centre stage at Mercato, delighting audiences with jaw-dropping acrobatics, high-energy dance performances, and vibrant cultural showcases. Perfect for all ages, the free daily shows bring a dynamic mix of tradition and thrill, creating a truly unique indoor spectacle that keeps families coming back for more.
But the entertainment doesn't stop there.
Mercato's DSS festivities are designed to engage and reward every visitor. Along with live shows and fun activities for kids, the mall offers:
- Sales and discounts across top fashion, lifestyle, and beauty brands The thrilling giant indoor slide, now easier to access with Fast Track booking via the PrivilegePLUS App A weekly chance to win AED 10,000 for every AED 200 spent Entry into the grand prize draw to win the all-new Jetour T1 SUV
To join the raffle draws, shoppers simply need to scan their PrivilegePLUS App ID at any participating store in Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah.
Whether you're looking to entertain the kids, shop your favorite brands, or just enjoy a cool summer escape, Mercato is your go-to destination this DSS.
Shop. Play. Win. Only at Mercato.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
