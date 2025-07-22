Complaya Is Automating SLA Enforcement, Helping To Recover Lost Saas, Cloud, And AI Credits

MENAFN - GetNews) Complaya is a new SaaS platform that helps enterprises recover tens to hundreds of thousands in missed service credits while holding vendors accountable for uptime, performance, and support commitments.

Complaya , a new SaaS company founded by enterprise software veterans, has launched a breakthrough platform that helps businesses automatically monitor, enforce, and recover service credits tied to Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with their SaaS, cloud, and AI vendors. At a time when companies are allocating 40 to 70 percent of their IT budgets to these technologies, Complaya offers a critical solution to a widespread problem: the lack of visibility, accountability, and recovery for SLA violations.

Whether it's downtime, performance lags, delayed support responses, or unmet compliance promises, many vendors quietly include service credit clauses in their contracts. But most companies never claim them. Complaya fills that gap by giving procurement, FinOps, and IT teams a powerful automated platform that tracks breaches and secures compensation without manual intervention or legal wrangling.

A Smart Solution for a Massive Budget Leak

Complaya was founded in 2025 by a team of B2B SaaS professionals who spent decades on both sides of the enterprise software table, selling solutions with aggressive SLA promises and watching customers struggle to hold vendors accountable. The company estimates that global SaaS buyers are missing out on more than $20 billion in unclaimed service credits. As AI adoption accelerates and cloud costs rise, those budget leaks are expected to grow.

"Every CIO knows they're missing out on service credits, but no one has the time or tools to enforce them," said Jose Saldanha, Co-Founder of Complaya. "Complaya automates that job, making sure you're not leaving money or leverage on the table.”

Early adopters of the platform are already identifying thousands of dollars in missed credits from common platforms like Salesforce, Zoom, Google Workspace, and AWS. Complaya's ability to recover one to three percent of a company's total SaaS and cloud spend has transformed what was once a tedious, overlooked task into a revenue-protecting process.

Key Features That Power Results

The Complaya platform includes everything needed to enforce SLAs and recover value at scale:



Coverage across SLA domains, including uptime, performance, support, compliance, and implementation

Real-time monitoring and detection of SLA breaches across 130+ SaaS platforms and major cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, GCP, and Oracle

Contract intelligence that analyzes service agreements using AI

Automated claim filing workflows that eliminate manual effort and accelerate recovery Centralized dashboards to visualize violations, calculate recovered credits, and support renewal negotiations



With no coding required and plug-and-play deployment, businesses can be up and running in under a day. Complaya provides finance and procurement teams with immutable audit trails and visibility that were previously impossible with spreadsheets or manual tracking.

"Complaya turns customer frustration into action. It's the missing layer between vendor accountability and real cost recovery," said Nathaniel Green, Head of FinOps at a multinational firm. "It's almost like thousands in free money back onto my budget in the form of service credits.”

One Platform for SaaS, Cloud, and AI SLA Enforcement

1. SLA Enforcement for SaaS

From Microsoft 365 and HubSpot to ServiceNow and Slack, Complaya monitors service availability, performance, and support compliance across the entire SaaS stack. With instant outage detection and auto-filing of claims, companies no longer need to chase tickets or miss renewal leverage due to vendor underperformance.

2. SLA Enforcement for Cloud

Complaya tracks cloud infrastructure performance for services across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. It detects downtime, latency, and SLA violations across compute, storage, databases, load balancers, APIs, serverless functions, and more, ensuring that every missed target is met with appropriate compensation.

3. SLA Enforcement for AI

As AI workloads grow, so do risks tied to model latency, inference speed, API limits, and accuracy. Complaya provides purpose-built monitoring for GenAI and LLM vendors like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google AI, and Microsoft Azure OpenAI. The platform tracks usage patterns, rate limits, performance degradation, and uptime, all tied back to custom contract terms.

Complaya's AI-first monitoring features also include:



Quality benchmarking of model output

Real-time detection of inference failures

Usage analytics and cost optimization Automatic post-incident remediation and credit filing



With AI spending projected to reach 15 percent of enterprise IT budgets by 2028, Complaya helps companies safeguard their ROI and enforce accountability across their AI infrastructure.

Built for Today's IT, Finance, and Procurement Teams

Complaya empowers teams to:



Recover lost budget by capturing 3%+ of their SaaS, cloud, and AI spend

Maximize renewal leverage with detailed violation logs and performance history

Eliminate manual tracking and ticket-chasing through smart automation Improve visibility and compliance across increasingly complex vendor ecosystems



Whether it's missed uptime guarantees, support response violations, or poor AI performance, Complaya ensures that every contract commitment is enforced and every entitled credit is recovered.

About Complaya

Complaya is an enterprise SaaS platform designed to automate SLA enforcement and credit recovery across SaaS, cloud, and AI vendors. Founded by B2B software veterans in 2025, Complaya helps businesses recover lost service credits, hold vendors accountable, and reclaim 3%+ of their IT budget. With real-time monitoring, AI-powered contract analysis, and automated credit claim filing, Complaya is the modern solution for closing the SLA enforcement gap.