Here's Why Palo Alto, Sentinelone, And Sea Dominate Stocktwits Retail Chatter Among Tech Stocks

The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite Index hit a fresh high on Monday for a sixth consecutive session, driven by positive market momentum and encouraging earnings reports.

Here are the top three tech companies that saw the highest retail chatter on Stocktwits in the last 24 hours.

1. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): The cybersecurity company saw retail chatter surge 1,733% in 24 hours on reports that it is considering a takeover of its peer SentinelOne Inc. (S).

Following the speculation, retail sentiment around Palo Alto Networks improved to 'bullish' (60/100) from 'neutral' territory the previous day. Message volume levels jumped as well to 'high' (63/100) from 'normal' levels in 24 hours.

PANW's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07.15 a.m. ET on July 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Palo Alto Networks stock inched 0.2% higher in Tuesday's premarket. The stock has gained over 9% in 2025 and over 19% in the last 12 months.

The company has a market capitalization of approximately $133 billion and holds $2.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of the end of April.

2. SentinelOne Inc. (S): The cybersecurity provider's retail message count exploded by 1,722% in 24 hours on the acquisition rumor as well.

Retail sentiment toward SentinelOne remained in 'extremely bullish' (87/100) territory, and the message volume levels shifted to 'extremely high' (96/100) from 'high' levels in 24 hours.

S's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07.15 a.m. ET on July 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Both retail sentiment and message volume hit a one-month high. SentinelOne stock traded 2% higher on Tuesday's premarket.

SentinelOne has lost over 10% year-to-date and over 14% in the past 12 months.

3. Sea (SE): The Singapore-based tech conglomerate that runs the Shopee e-commerce platform saw retail chatter surge 1,650% in 24 hours. Though there was no specific news driving interest, retail traders discussed Indonesia's new rule requiring e-commerce platforms to impose a seller's tax.

Retail sentiment around Sea remained in 'bullish' (73/100) territory, while the message volume levels pumped up to 'extremely high' (86/100) from 'high' levels in 24 hours.

SE's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07.15 a.m. ET on July 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Sea stock inched 0.4% lower in Tuesday's premarket. The stock has gained over 46% year-to-date and over 130% in the last 12 months.

