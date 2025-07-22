Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Chaitanya Baghel Sent To Judicial Custody For 14 Days
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced Chaitanya Baghel before Raipur's Special Court after five days of interrogation.
The agency alleges that Chaitanya played a central role in laundering over Rs 1,000 crore in proceeds from the multi-year excise scam.
According to ED's remand documents and statements, Chaitanya coordinated the movement of massive cash amounts through a network of some businessmen and political persons. The ED further alleges that a portion of the scam money was funnelled into Chaitanya's real estate venture, the Vitthal Green Project, operated under Baghel Developers.
Raids on the firm's accountant revealed discrepancies in financial records. Soon following the arrest of Chaitanya, ED issued a statement which said the probe revealed Baghel's receipt of Rs 16.70 crore in scam proceeds, allegedly laundered through his real estate ventures, including Vitthalpuram Project. He also reportedly coordinated Rs 1,000 crore in transfers with liquor syndicate figures.
ED cites banking trails and cash transactions linked to Baghel and associates. Several other individuals have been arrested. Investigation is ongoing. The arrest has sparked political backlash. As the investigation unfolds, the ED continues to probe the financial trail and real estate links, while opposition leaders rally around claims of political vendetta.
ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by ACB/EOW, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, under various sections of IPC, 1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in the liquor scam in the State of Chhattisgarh. Police investigation has revealed that Chhattisgarh liquor scam resulted in a massive loss to the State Exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries with more than Rs 2500 crore of Proceeds of Crime (POC) generated by the commission of scheduled offences.
The case, which has already led to multiple arrests and asset seizures, is shaping into one of the most politically charged corruption probes in recent history.
