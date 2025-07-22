403
Germany Commits to Delivering Patriots for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Germany has committed to delivering Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine “as quickly as possible,” according to official statements made on Monday.
This arrangement was reportedly coordinated with the United States, following remarks by President Donald Trump, who emphasized that Washington would maintain military aid to Ukraine only if European NATO allies contribute financially.
While several countries within the US-led alliance have agreed to purchase military equipment for Kiev, others—such as Italy, Hungary, and France—have chosen not to participate, citing limited capacities and prioritization of national security needs.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed that Berlin plans to transfer five Patriot systems from its current arsenal, even though earlier claims suggested stockpiles were insufficient for further donations.
He revealed that the US has agreed to compensate Germany with systems that were initially designated for Switzerland, although those are not anticipated to arrive until 2027 or 2028.
“We will coordinate closely in the coming days to determine how best to achieve this,” Pistorius stated after a session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
He also mentioned that Germany would contribute air defense munitions and help finance domestically produced Ukrainian long-range drones.
Germany has already provided three of its 12 Patriot units to Ukraine. Two more remain deployed in Poland, while the remaining batteries are used for NATO missions and training exercises.
According to Pistorius, Berlin currently has just six systems available.
Germany has already provided three of its 12 Patriot units to Ukraine. Two more remain deployed in Poland, while the remaining batteries are used for NATO missions and training exercises.
According to Pistorius, Berlin currently has just six systems available.
