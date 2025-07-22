NEW FARBERWARE® COOKWARE COLLECTIONS AT WALMART

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The newcollection is crafted from heavy-duty aluminum to ensure quick, even heating. Long-lasting ceramic nonstick interiors made without PFAS, BPA, lead or cadmium* provide 7x better food release to ensure effortless cleanup. Convenient features include sturdy, contoured handles for a comfortable grip that stay cool during stovetop use, and tempered-glass lids that lock in moisture and allow easy monitoring of food. This cookware is dishwasher safe, oven safe up to 350oF, and designed for everyday use and maintenance. Available inand, it adds a pop of color to any kitchen, while providing a striking contrast to its white ceramic nonstick interior.is available in a versatile 14-Piece Set ($77.00) and the following open stock items: 12.5-inch Skillet ($24.97), 10-inch Skillet ($15.97), and 14-inch Family Pan ($36.97).

The original Farberware Easy Clean Nonstick collection now includes a new Farberware Easy Clean Nonstick 12 Piece Set in Champagne ($49.97), and the Farberware Easy Clean 8 inch Skillet in Champagne ($10.47). Walmart's top selling Farberware cookware collection is also available in Black in the following sets and open stock items: 22-Piece Set ($89.87), 12-Piece Set ($49.97) , 3-Piece Skillet Set ($29.97), 2-Piece Deep Skillet Set ($27.97), 11-inch Griddle ($15.97), 6 Qt. Jumbo Pan ($32.48), 3 Qt. Saucepan ($23.74), and 14-inch Covered Family Pan ($36.97).

New Farberware SureSteel furthers the brand's trusted legacy of crafting classic cookware designed to make everyday home cooking convenient and enjoyable. Made from ultra-durable stainless steel, SureSteel features a beautiful, mirror-polished exterior that never goes out of style. Designed for fast, even heating, this cookware features a fully clad aluminum base that extends from edge to edge and is fully encased in stainless steel. Dishwasher safe, oven safe to 350oF, and induction suitable, additional features include comfortable stay cool handles and tempered glass lids. Farberware SureSteel is offered in a 14-Piece Set ($79.87) and 4 Qt. Dutch Oven ($26.97).

New Farberware Luster Stainless Steel pairs premium stainless steel with a modern, white exterior finish. Stylish and practical, this cookware delivers quick, even heating thanks to its fully clad aluminum base that extends edge to edge and is fully encased in stainless steel. Sculpted stainless steel handles and a durable cooking surface both feature a lustrous satin finish for a cohesive, polished look. Dishwasher safe, oven safe to 500oF (lids oven safe to 350oF), and induction suitable, this collection also features tempered glass lids to allow for easy food monitoring. New Farberware Luster Stainless Steel is available in a 14-Piece Set ($79.87) and a 3 Qt. Straining Saucepan ($26.97).

PLEASE NOTE: Pricing is suggested retail and may be subject to change. We strongly advise contacting us to confirm, or please refer to Walmart and FarberwareCookware for the most up-to-date pricing.

*Product design does not involve intentionally adding to the interior nonstick coating any of these substances which may otherwise be present in the environment.

For further information on Farberware, please visit the company's website, FarberwareCookware , and its social media feeds, Facebook , Instagram , and Pinterest , or call its toll-free number,

FarberwareCookware offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit Farberware Cookware Affiliates .

Established in 1900, Farberware ® is one of the most enduring brands in America, with a rich tradition of offering quality cookware that meets the needs and values of each new generation. Farberware® cookware and bakeware are widely available at stores nationwide and offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Farberware®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, Meyer®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, KitchenAid®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha®, BonJour®, and LocknLock®.

SOURCE Meyer Corporation U.S.