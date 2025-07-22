Bandwidth Hosts Enterprise Roundtable In London To Discuss AI-Era Fraud, Compliance And Trust

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The event, part of a regular series of customer insight sessions hosted by Bandwidth, gathered senior business leaders from across verticals to discuss top pain points and collaborate on new approaches to compliance, fraud prevention, AI readiness and regulatory uncertainty. The session was led by Bandwidth Chief Product Officer John Bell, who previewed Bandwidth's Trust Services strategy and shared new approaches for combating communications fraud through industry collaboration.

"This roundtable reflects how we listen to our customers and co-create with them," said Bell. "Their input is driving real innovation across Bandwidth's portfolio, from AI orchestration on our MaestroTM platform, to trusted IP-enabled communications with proactive fraud defenses. Every part of our platform is primed for the AI-powered future of enterprise communications."

"Thanks to the Bandwidth team for hosting such an engaging and forward-thinking session, and for putting customers at the heart of your innovation," said David Ward, Founder and CEO of YakChat, a global business text messaging provider. "Bandwidth's event was a brilliant opportunity to share ideas, challenges and feedback directly with the team shaping the future of communications. But more than that, it was the open dialogue and collaborative spirit that made the day stand out."

Participants discussed emerging threats they were seeing in their businesses. Several attendees expressed frustration with the prevalence of an array of fraud schemes, but also with fragmented regulatory constructs and challenging remediation processes that threaten the critical benefits and values of the public communications ecosystem. In response, Bandwidth outlined its growing Trust Solutions framework: a multilayered approach to securing communications, with robust onboarding and use-case review, careful traffic management and anomaly detection–together with effective remediation when abuses are discovered.

Customers also expressed interest in the company's proactive engagement in shaping public policies to enhance regulations that can simultaneously advance consumer-driven technologies while aggressively confronting communications fraud. Specific feedback from the roundtable will help refine Bandwidth's Trust Services API strategy and key public policy objectives.

To learn about how Bandwidth enables enterprises to take control of their communications with AI-ready, software-powered solutions, click here .

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND ) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers–including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9–as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world transform their communications every day. For more information, visit Bandwidth .

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.