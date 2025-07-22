Amitabh Bachchan Charges THIS Whopping Amount For Each KBC Episode

Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for 16 years. Even at 82, he's gearing up for another season and isn't backing down on his pay. Just how much is he demanding?

Big B Still Going Strong at 82

Indian film industry megastar Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, is showing no signs of slowing down in his eighties. He's busy with films and reality shows, saying he finds joy in working. And he commands a hefty salary for his work, whether it's a film or a show.

Most people at his age would be enjoying a relaxing retirement, but Amitabh says he'll keep acting as long as he can. He's taking on age-appropriate roles and is busy in Bollywood and South Indian cinema. In fact, he's currently doing more South Indian films than Bollywood ones.

Amitabh Bachchan's Salary?

Amitabh Bachchan's salary is also raising eyebrows. His film fees start at a minimum of 30 crores, depending on the character. Besides films, he also hosts shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati.

There's no doubt that KBC thrives because of Amitabh. Big B brings in the ratings, and he's handsomely compensated for it. The Bollywood veteran reportedly charges 5 crores per episode.

Amitabh once ruled the Indian film industry as a star hero, commanding huge fees. But a few years ago, his films flopped, and rumors spread about his debts. It was Kaun Banega Crorepati that helped him bounce back.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Starts in August

KBC not only reconnected Amitabh with his audience but also helped him financially. He's hosted every season since, completing 16 so far, with the 17th coming soon. The Hindi KBC Season 17 starts August 11th. His per-episode fee for this season is now a hot topic.

Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly charging a whopping 5 crores per episode for KBC this season. With 5 episodes a week, he'll earn 25 crores weekly from the show. Big B, who starred in the South Indian blockbuster Kalki, is also working on a Tamil film with Rajinikanth. He's doing more films in Telugu and Tamil than in Bollywood.