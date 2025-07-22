403
Egypt Eliminates Terrorists in Giza Operation
(MENAFN) Egyptian law enforcement officials announced on Sunday that they had eliminated several members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood’s militant faction during an operation in Giza, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry.
The ministry indicated that those involved were connected to the Hasm group, which emerged in 2015 and has been officially classified as a terrorist entity.
Authorities alleged that the cell operated under the guidance of figures based in Türkiye, with intentions to send agents into Egypt to execute synchronized assaults.
According to the ministry's declaration, the Hasm group has been “preparing and planning to revive their activities and carry out hostile operations targeting security and economic facilities.”
This suggests a renewed effort to destabilize the country through targeted aggression.
Five individuals were named as key figures behind the purported conspiracy. Among them was Ahmed Muhammad Abdel Razek Ahmed Ghanim, who had previously been sentenced to death in absentia.
He allegedly entered the nation unlawfully via remote desert paths and found refuge in a residence located in Cairo’s Bulaq al-Dakrour district.
He was said to be collaborating with another fugitive, Ehab Abdel Latif Muhammad Abdel Qader, who had also been convicted in a separate terrorism-related matter.
The authorities, acting on authorization from the Supreme State Security Prosecution, initiated a raid on the location.
“They initiated random gunfire toward the forces and the surrounding area, prompting the forces to engage them,” the official report stated, detailing how the confrontation escalated.
