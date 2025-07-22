Russians Attack Sumy Community With Drones, Damage Civilian Infrastructure
“Enemy UAVs attacked the Sumy community after 13:00. There were hits in the Kovpakivsky district of Sumy. Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged,” the message says.
It is noted that windows were blown out in an educational and medical institution. The investigation is ongoing.Read also: Russian double strike on Sumy region leaves 24 injured
According to Hryhorov, there were no casualties. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, 24 people were wounded as a result of night attacks in the Sumy region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment