Russians Attack Sumy Community With Drones, Damage Civilian Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Ukrinform.

“Enemy UAVs attacked the Sumy community after 13:00. There were hits in the Kovpakivsky district of Sumy. Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged,” the message says.

It is noted that windows were blown out in an educational and medical institution. The investigation is ongoing.

Russian double strike onregion leaves 24 injured

According to Hryhorov, there were no casualties. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, 24 people were wounded as a result of night attacks in the Sumy region.