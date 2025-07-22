403
FSB reports foreign spies using false picture contest to collect intel in Russia
(MENAFN) Russian security officials have warned of a new espionage tactic allegedly used by foreign intelligence services, involving fake patriotic photo contests designed to gather sensitive information. A counter-disinformation group claims Ukrainian intelligence is likely behind the scheme.
In a statement on Monday, a regional branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) cautioned the public about online advertisements promoting such contests, which could lure participants into illegal activities under the guise of patriotism. The FSB cited a specific example where contest organizers requested high-quality photographs of bridges, railway junctions, and industrial sites. Officials stated the true purpose was to collect intelligence on key infrastructure and pass it to foreign intelligence agencies, posing a risk to Russian national security.
Russian media highlighted a suspicious online post linked to the warning, noting red flags such as a typo in the word “contest” — suggesting it may have been AI-generated — and the absence of required rules or consent forms for processing personal data, which are mandated by Russian law.
The counter-disinformation outlet Lapsha Media accused Ukrainian intelligence of orchestrating the scheme, pointing to Kiev’s recent focus on targeting infrastructure within Russia through long-range drone attacks and sabotage.
In May, for example, a train derailment in Bryansk Region, allegedly caused by explosives, resulted in seven deaths and over a hundred injuries. Investigators attributed it to Ukrainian sabotage efforts aimed at disrupting Russian infrastructure.
Additionally, the FSB reported in May that it had thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian military intelligence to collect personal data on Russian schoolchildren through phishing attacks. According to officials, Ukraine intended to exploit this information to potentially recruit minors for espionage activities.
