IDF blocks missile coming from Yemen


2025-07-22 07:40:54
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced that it had successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF (Israeli Air Force)," the military confirmed in an official statement.

The launch triggered air raid alarms across central regions of the country. According to reports, there were no injuries or property damage resulting from the incident.

In recent months, Israel has carried out several airstrikes targeting strategic locations in Yemen. These operations have come in response to ongoing missile and drone attacks by Houthi forces, who claim their actions are in support of Palestinians in Gaza. Most of the incoming projectiles have either been intercepted or failed to reach Israeli territory.


