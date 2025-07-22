403
Israeli Airstrike Kills Hezbollah Member in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) An Israeli airstrike on Monday claimed the life of a Hezbollah member when a drone targeted a motorcycle in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese official and security sources.
Medi reported that “a hostile drone” struck a motorcycle in the border town of al-Tiri, killing the rider.
A security source in Lebanon confirmed to media that the victim was identified as Mohammad Fadi Shaaito, a Hezbollah operative and resident of al-Tiri.
Hezbollah later issued a statement mourning Shaaito, declaring he “was martyred on the path to Jerusalem,” but did not release further details about the strike or his role.
Though a U.S. and French-mediated ceasefire has officially been in effect since late November between Hezbollah and Israel—following escalations tied to the Gaza conflict—cross-border violence continues sporadically. The Israeli military still carries out targeted operations in Lebanon, often citing threats from Hezbollah, and remains deployed at five strategic locations along the border.
