Bangladesh School Jet Crash Death Toll Rises To 31

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Dhaka- The death toll from the crash of the Bangladesh Air Force training fighter jet into a school building in Dhaka rose to 31 as more people succumbed to their injuries, authorities said on Tuesday.

The F-7 BGI aircraft, a training fighter jet manufactured in China, experienced a“mechanical fault” moments after takeoff and crashed into the two-storey building of Milestone School and College at Diabari in Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday.

The death toll from the crash rose to 31, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the media wing of the military.

Earlier, Chief Adviser's special adviser, Saidur Rahman, told reporters that at least 25 deceased were children and many of them under the age of 12 who succumbed to extensive burn injuries. Authorities fear the toll could further rise.

Sharing the details, the ISPR said that 16 people died at the Combined Military Hospital, 10 at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, two at Lubana General Hospital, and one each at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital, and United Hospital.

It added that 165 of the injured are undergoing treatment at 10 hospitals in Dhaka.

Wails of despair and pain reverberate at hospitals where patients were treated with burn injuries.

Twenty deaths were reported initially, and seven died of their injuries overnight.

The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam, was among those killed in the crash.

The government has declared a state day of mourning for Tuesday in memory of those affected by the crash.

A statement from the Chief Advisor's Office on Monday announced that the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions and educational institutions across the country.

Special prayers will be organised at all places of religious worship in the country for the injured and the dead.

A high-level investigation committee has been formed by the Bangladesh Air Force to determine the cause of the accident.