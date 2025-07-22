ARIANA GRANDE, UNVEILS THE NEXT CHAPTER OF HER LOVENOTES FRAGRANCE COLLECTION, EXCLUSIVELY AT SEPHORA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The launch of the LOVENOTES fragrance collection was incredibly special to me and I was so excited to continue this story and deliver my next little love letter to my fans. I love this new chapter of the collection, the fragrance itself is so incredibly addictive and delicious, and I am so excited to have developed this as an exclusive for Sephora. It was such an honor to launch in Sephora and this next step is truly just so exciting and such an honor. This fragrance is so divine, and my favorite from the LOVENOTES collection I can't wait for everyone to experience Plush Vanilla!" After over a decade of unwavering success, Ariana Grande embarked on a strategic retail partnership with Sephora, expanding the brand into stores nationwide and Sephora in July 2024. The successful launch brought Ariana's fragrance portfolio into one of the most influential, global beauty retailers and further expanded the brand's visibility within the premium fragrance market. The upcoming, exclusive launch of Plush Vanilla marks the ongoing collaboration and commitment to building the Ariana Grande fragrance business together. TM "The Plush Vanilla launch marks an exciting next step in our ongoing partnership with Sephora," explains Noreen Dodge, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of LUXE Brands. "Their commitment to innovation and trend leadership within the fragrance category aligns perfectly with Ariana's creative vision for the brand. We're proud to bring this exclusive, new fragrance to life with a retail partner who shares our passion for building the brand in a way that resonates deeply with today's consumer." "Launching Ariana Grande Fragrances at Sephora was a defining milestone for both the brand and our company, marking a new chapter of growth," said Tony Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer of LUXE Brands. "We're incredibly proud of what this partnership represents and the momentum it continues to build." LOVENOTES Plush Vanilla, created by DSM-Firmenich's Clement Gavarry, is a light, silky vanilla that flows effortlessly, like layers of soft silk. Wrapped with creamy sandalwood, warm amber, and cashmere woods, the effect is a delicate, playful, modern vanilla that is addictive and alluring. THE DESIGN The iconic LOVENOTES bottle has been reimagined with a whimsical design in a vibrant, lavender color featuring miniature floating hearts that bring the collection to life. The striking campaign image of Ariana is featured on the carton as a bold evolution to the design. PRICING

Eau de Parfum Spray, 4.25 FL OZ/125 mL $80.00 Eau de Parfum Spray, 0.33 FL OZ/10 mL $32.00

All prices are manufacturer's suggested retail prices in US dollars.

ABOUT ARIANA GRANDE

Ariana Grande is an Academy Award® and Golden Globe® nominated actress and Grammy® Award winning musician. She was most recently seen starring as Glinda in Part 1 of Jon M. Chu's feature film adaptation of WICKED. The film premiered November 2024 and has grossed over $750 million globally, making it the highest-grossing film ever based on a Broadway musical. Grande's portrayal of Glinda earned her an Academy Award®, Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and SAG nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Grande will return to her role as Glinda in the sequel WICKED: FOR GOOD, which will open in theaters on November 21, 2025. It was also recently announced she will begin production on the next installment of the MEET THE PARENTS franchise opposite Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller.

In music, multi-platinum recording artist Grande has delivered seven consecutive platinum-selling albums and earned over 55 billion streams on Spotify while rapidly becoming one of the biggest pop stars of her generation. In 2019 she was the first artist to hold the top three Billboard Hot 100 spots since The Beatles in 1964 with "7 Rings," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," and "Thank U, Next". In 2023, Grande became the female artist with the most songs in the Spotify Billions club, a record she still maintains. Grande released her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine in March 2024. The album's first two singles "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" each debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100; It also marked Grande's first instance of reaching the top of both the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts. In 2025 she released the deluxe album alongside a short film, Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead, which propelled the album to a third week atop the Billboard 200 chart.

ABOUT LUXE BRANDS

LUXE Brands, Inc. is a globally renowned beauty company known for developing high-quality beauty and cosmetics brands that inspire consumers around the world. With offices in New York City and Florida, the company has received numerous awards worldwide for its innovative approach to design, marketing, and brand building with a digital focus. Its entire portfolio includes Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Eau de Juice by Cosmopolitan, and a licensing partnership with General Motors for the Hummer brand.

