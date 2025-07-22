ARIANA GRANDE, UNVEILS THE NEXT CHAPTER OF HER LOVENOTES FRAGRANCE COLLECTION, EXCLUSIVELY AT SEPHORA
|
Eau de Parfum Spray, 4.25 FL OZ/125 mL
|
$80.00
|
Eau de Parfum Spray, 0.33 FL OZ/10 mL
|
$32.00
All prices are manufacturer's suggested retail prices in US dollars.
ABOUT ARIANA GRANDE
Ariana Grande is an Academy Award® and Golden Globe® nominated actress and Grammy® Award winning musician. She was most recently seen starring as Glinda in Part 1 of Jon M. Chu's feature film adaptation of WICKED. The film premiered November 2024 and has grossed over $750 million globally, making it the highest-grossing film ever based on a Broadway musical. Grande's portrayal of Glinda earned her an Academy Award®, Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and SAG nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Grande will return to her role as Glinda in the sequel WICKED: FOR GOOD, which will open in theaters on November 21, 2025. It was also recently announced she will begin production on the next installment of the MEET THE PARENTS franchise opposite Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller.
In music, multi-platinum recording artist Grande has delivered seven consecutive platinum-selling albums and earned over 55 billion streams on Spotify while rapidly becoming one of the biggest pop stars of her generation. In 2019 she was the first artist to hold the top three Billboard Hot 100 spots since The Beatles in 1964 with "7 Rings," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," and "Thank U, Next". In 2023, Grande became the female artist with the most songs in the Spotify Billions club, a record she still maintains. Grande released her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine in March 2024. The album's first two singles "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" each debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100; It also marked Grande's first instance of reaching the top of both the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts. In 2025 she released the deluxe album alongside a short film, Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead, which propelled the album to a third week atop the Billboard 200 chart.
ABOUT LUXE BRANDS
LUXE Brands, Inc. is a globally renowned beauty company known for developing high-quality beauty and cosmetics brands that inspire consumers around the world. With offices in New York City and Florida, the company has received numerous awards worldwide for its innovative approach to design, marketing, and brand building with a digital focus. Its entire portfolio includes Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Eau de Juice by Cosmopolitan, and a licensing partnership with General Motors for the Hummer brand.
For media inquiries please reach out to Taylor Quintano, [email protected]
SOURCE LUXE Brands
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment