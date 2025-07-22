Randeep Surjewala's Security To Be Withdrawn? High Court Demands 'Threat' Proof As MHA Proposes Pullback
""The non-applicant/petitioner, within a period of four weeks, from the date of passing of this order, shall submit all the material before the apt authorities concerned, and thereupon, after affording due opportunity of hearing to the non-applicant/petitioner, the authorities concerned, shall take a decision thereof, most expeditiously," the court said, the Bar and Bench reported.
The high order was passed on an application by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in which the ministry told the court that after an assessment was carried out and it“does not indicate any specific threat perception” to Randeep Surjewala.
Back in 2016, Randeep Surjewala had moved the High Court seeking a directive for the authorities to grant him Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection, citing a threat to his life. The Central government had then provided a Y+ category nationwide security to him.
While disposing of the plea, the court had mentioned that its permission would be required if the Centre later decides to alter or revoke his security cover. The Central government has now filed a plea seeking permission to withdraw Randeep Surjewala's security, citing the assessment that no specific threat to his life was found.
