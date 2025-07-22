Futurex Partners With Shakib Uddin's Global Trade Bangladesh To Expand International Presence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collaboration aims to expand FutureX's reach in emerging markets through regional marketing and educational campaigns.

Dubai, UAE, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureX, a liquid staking platform operating on the BNB Chain, has announced a strategic marketing partnership with Global Trade Bangladesh , a fintech and blockchain marketing agency founded by seasoned trading expert Md Shakib Uddin . The partnership will focus on expanding FutureX's user adoption through localized campaigns, education-driven outreach, and multilingual community development.







Strategic Growth Backed by Grassroots Expertise



The partnership leverages the experience of Shakib Uddin , who brings nearly a decade of hands-on knowledge in financial trading, crypto education, and performance-driven marketing. As the Founder of Global Trade Bangladesh, Shakib has worked with brokerages, fintech startups, and blockchain platforms to help bridge the gap between traditional finance and emerging digital ecosystems.

With a strong presence in the South Asian and Gulf markets, Shakib's firm will lead FutureX's expansion strategy in regions where DeFi interest is surging. His leadership will play a critical role in curating market-specific strategies aimed at onboarding first-time users, educating communities about staking, and building long-term trust in decentralized finance.

“This partnership represents a meaningful step toward our shared goal of making DeFi tools more accessible and understandable for global audiences,” said Shakib Uddin , Managing Director of Global Trade Bangladesh.“FutureX has a solid product, and our job is to help ensure that message reaches the right users in the right way.”

“Shakib and his team bring valuable experience in fintech education and regional outreach,” said Adeel Rahman , Marketing Director of FutureX.“We're confident this partnership will help FutureX connect with communities that are often underserved in the blockchain space.”



About FutureX

FutureX is a decentralized liquid staking protocol built on the BNB Chain. It enables users to stake FTC tokens while maintaining liquidity, offering boosted rewards through a dual-token model. The platform emphasizes user flexibility, DeFi composability, and robust smart contract security.

Key Features Include:

Liquid Staking – Stake FTC tokens and earn FTC rewards

DeFi Utility – Use staked tokens across decentralized ecosystems

Security – Audited smart contracts with multilayer protections

About Global Trade Bangladesh

Global Trade Bangladesh is a marketing and community engagement firm founded in 2020 by Md Shakib Uddin. The company focuses on fintech, trading education, and blockchain growth, providing end-to-end marketing services for Web3 platforms and financial product companies. Their network spans grassroots communities, agent models, and digital channels that help partner brands scale in complex emerging markets.

Media Contact:

FutureX

Name: Smith

Title: Sales manager

Email: ...

Website:

Global Trade Bangladesh

Name: Md Shakib Uddin

Title: Founder

Email: ...

Website: globaltradeonline.net

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: shakib (at)