Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Expands Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma Technology Into Bitcoin Mining Sector With Immersion Cooling Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHATSWORTH, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVAT), a pioneer in advanced fluid processing and water treatment, today announced the expansion of its proprietaryTM system into the rapidly growing market of immersion cooling Bitcoin mining sector.

Cold Plasma Meets Hot Mining

While the world watches Bitcoin hit new highs, another silent infrastructure crisis is unfolding behind the scenes: the systems that power digital assets, mining rigs, immersion cooling loops, and high-density data centers all depend on stable, clean fluids to operate.

Immersion cooling has revolutionized the way Bitcoin miners manage heat. But it's also brought a new wave of problems no one was prepared for: degraded dielectric fluids, VOC contamination, hardware corrosion, and toxic fluid disposal challenges. These are the hidden costs behind the mining boom. Our Cavitation Non-Thermal PlasmaTM system now steps into the mining sector as the chemical-free, scalable solution to these mounting challenges: regenerating fluids, eliminating contaminants, and

keeping operations clean, efficient, and compliant.

This isn't just a tech upgrade, it's a smart step into the growing world of digital infrastructure, where clean water and fluid systems are becoming more important than ever.

As Bitcoin mining farms scale globally and the Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware market continues to grow (projected to reach $51.8 billion utilizing immersion cooling technologies). It is rapidly replacing traditional air-cooled systems to improve thermal efficiency and performance. While immersion cooling solves the heat problem, it brings new operational and environmental challenges:



Dielectric fluid degradation leads to overheating and shortened equipment life.

VOC buildup and micro-contaminants cause corrosion, hardware fouling, and electrostatic failures. Waste fluid disposal raises environmental compliance and logistics costs.



“When people think about Bitcoin, AI, or data centers, they picture screens and servers. But the truth is, none of it runs without stable, clean liquid systems. Water is the invisible engine behind digital infrastructure and with Cavitation Non-Thermal PlasmaTM, we're stepping into a new era of how it's managed,” said Neil Voloshin , CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Breakthrough Technical Features

CTi's Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma TM reactor regenerates fluids in real time and treats waste without chemicals, reducing environmental impact and cutting operational downtime. This system integrates directly into immersion cooling loops to deliver the following key benefits:

Dielectric Fluid Regeneration: Breaks down VOCs and micro-contaminants, significantly extending fluid life and maintaining thermal performance without needing full replacement.

Surface Decontamination: Plasma-treated components help prevent corrosion and reduce electrostatic buildup on PCBs, cables, and other internal surfaces, improving hardware stability and lifespan.

Chemical-Free Operation: Eliminates the need for chemical additives and harsh cleaning agents, reducing maintenance complexity and long-term system wear.

On-Site Waste Fluid Treatment: Enables the breakdown of used cooling fluids on site, cutting logistics costs and supporting ESG compliance by reducing environmental impact.

Cavitation Non-Thermal PlasmaTM , currently operating at 25 GPM and scalable to higher flow rates, is already driving disruptive change across multiple industries, including industrial water and wastewater, PFAS (forever chemicals) removal, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, high-precision electronics, desalination, and military applications. Designed to eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, and lower turbidity, the system now marks a strategic expansion for CTi beyond traditional water treatment, into the broader realm of industrial fluid systems supporting digital infrastructure. We are actively engaging with our partners involved in the buildout process for the crypto-mining and data centers to begin pilot deployments.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), is a leading ESG company that designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide. The technology is designed for fluid processing across multiple industries: water treatment and remediation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, edible oil refining, renewable fuels, alcoholic and non- alcoholic beverage enhancement, PFAS removal, and now, high-performance computing and digital asset infrastructure.

Our core products are Nano Reactor® systems, with scalable capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM), and our latest advancement, Cavitation Non-Thermal PlasmaTM technology, which currently operates at 25 GPM and is scalable to a larger flow. These systems effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, lower turbidity, and offer the removal of PFAS in multiple water remediation applications.

CTi holds over 40 patents issued domestically and internationally.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' 'should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to install as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the release date, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.