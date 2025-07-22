Congressional Briefing On Human Trafficking Unites Leading Advocacy Organizations And Lawmakers

Congressional Briefing on Human Trafficking:“Uniting to Prevent Human Trafficking & Bring Hope to Survivors”

Representative Chris Smith, Mary Vigil, Legislative Director, and Valerie Smian, Head of Communications, Partnerships and Events, ALLATRA IPM at Congressional Briefing on Human Trafficking:“Uniting to Prevent Human Trafficking & Bring Hope to Survivors”

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On July 16, 2025, ALLATRA International participated in the“Uniting to Prevent Human Trafficking & Bring Hope to Survivors” Congressional Briefing at the Rayburn House Office Building. The event brought together lawmakers, human rights advocates, survivor leaders, and international organizations to address the global crisis of human trafficking and explore coordinated responses to exploitation.The event was organized by the Alliance to End Human Trafficking (AEHT) and the National Advocacy Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd (NAC), two respected organizations well-known for their leadership and action in the prevention of trafficking and defense of vulnerable communities. The briefing gathered key speakers, moderators and experts, including Fran Eskin-Royer, Executive Director, National Advocacy Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd, Katie Boller Gosewisch, Executive Director, Alliance to End Human Trafficking (AEHT), Sr. Sally Duff; Congressional Speakers . The Honorable Henry Cuellar, The Honorable Greg Landsman, The Honorable Ted Lieu, The Honorable Maria Salazar, The Honorable Chris Smith (R-NJ-04); panelists speakers Cristian Eduardo, Heather Heiman, Esq, Sr. Maryann Agnes Mueller, CSSF, Katie Boller Gosewisch, AEHT, Fran Eskin-Royer, NAC.ALLATRA International Raises Alarm About Transnational Repression NetworkALLATRA IPM was represented at the briefing by its President, Maryna Ovtsynova, and Head of Communications, Partnerships, and Events, Valerie Smian. During a conversation with Representative Chris Smith, Senior Member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and Co-Chairman of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, ALLATRA representatives presented key findings based on ALLATRA's research and human rights expertise.Following Representative Smith's remarks about the horrific crimes of human trafficking and organ harvesting in China, Maryna Ovtsynova and Valerie Smian shared with him ALLATRA's experience in exposing a transnational anti-cult network led by Alexander Dvorkin, the head of the Russian organization RACIRS (Russian Association of Centers for the Study of Religions and Sects). Documented evidence shows that this network targets individuals and organizations worldwide, violating religious freedom and undermining democratic institutions across multiple countries. They further explained that after consultations and“trainings” conducted by Dvorkin and his associates with Chinese state officials, anti-cult ideology was institutionalized in China, which directly contributed to the expansion of systemic persecution, including the case of Falun Gong practitioners, who have suffered grave abuses, such as forced organ harvesting.ALLATRA representatives also highlighted that RACIRS systematically persecutes various religious and civil society organizations through its agents in different countries. The network orchestrates dehumanization media campaigns, manipulates public opinion, submits falsified“expert” assessments, and influences government agencies. In Russia, these actions have led to widespread human rights violations, with hundreds of organizations being labeled“extremist”-including ALLATRA itself. Former members of ALLATRA in Russia now face fabricated criminal and administrative charges, with the FSB conducting home raids and subjecting individuals to psychological and physical pressure, including reported cases of torture.Expanding on these concerns and the far-reaching consequences of the anticult transnational network, ALLATRA representatives highlighted the recent investigation into the activities of Czech national Jakub Jahl in Tanzania. According to publicly available sources, documented in the investigative documentary THE VICTIMS OF JAKUB JAHL IN AFRICA | Investigative Documentary , Jakub Juhl, reportedly associated with the transnational anti-cult network led by Alexander Dvorkin and RACIRS, acted under the guise of fighting“cults.” The investigative documentary presents testimonies alleging that, under the pretext of child protection, Jakub Jahl misappropriated funds intended for African children, sexually abused minors, administered drugs, and coerced vulnerable youths.The data indicate that after Tanzanian authorities uncovered his actions, he fled the country and is now studying to become a teacher at Charles University in the Czech Republic, meaning that he will have direct access to children upon graduation. Jakub Jahl's links to U.S.-based associates underscore the global nature of such threats. ALLATRA called for international vigilance and a coordinated response to such crimes, stressing the dangers posed by anti-cult ideologies when they are abused for personal gain and impunity.ALLATRA IPM recognizes the vital role the organizers and all participants play in drawing global attention to these urgent issues. Such collaborative efforts are essential for protecting fundamental human rights and advancing justice worldwide.With deep appreciation, ALLATRA IPM extends profound gratitude to the event's organizers and to everyone committed to defending freedom and human rights. ALLATRA continues to defend all people's rights and freedoms and foster worldwide cooperation for human dignity.About ALLATRA International Public Movement:ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-driven organization that protects human rights and fundamental freedoms and conducts large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. Recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to the study of natural disasters, ALLATRA actively promotes international scientific cooperation and champions human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its work, ALLATRA IPM received Apostolic Blessings from His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in 2025 and His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024 for its efforts to protect the environment and preserve creation.

