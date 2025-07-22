Ashoka Chakra Awardee Col Jojan Thomas Remembered On His 60Th Birth Anniversary

A special event was held in Kochi on Sunday to remember Colonel Jojan Thomas, a brave Indian Army officer who gave his life while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The memorial was called 'Smrithi' and took place at Bolgatty Palace.

Col Jojan died on August 22, 2008, during an anti-terror operation in Machhal sector, Kupwara. He killed three terrorists on his own before he was shot. For his bravery, he was posthumously given the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award.

A life of courage and service

Col Jojan was from Kuttoor village in Thiruvalla, Kerala. He joined the Indian Army's 11 Jat Regiment in March 1986. Later, he became the commanding officer of the 45 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, which is involved in counter-terror operations.

At the memorial, his family, friends, fellow officers, and admirers shared stories and memories of his life. The evening included poetry, music, and silent moments to honour his courage and sacrifice.

Fellow soldiers and top army leaders remember him

Lt General B.S. Raju (Retd), who served with Col Jojan in the Siachen Glacier in 1986, spoke about their time together. He said Col Jojan was a man with a strong personality and sharp mind.“We climbed mountains together. I remember those moments fondly,” he said.

Other retired army commanders, senior officers, and public representatives also joined the event. His wife Beena Thomas, mother, children, and other close family members were present too.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar also attended the event and paid his tribute to the Bravehbeart. He wrote on X, "Colonel Thomas and Mrs. Beena Thomas continue to inspire countless Indians, including me, and remind us of the sacrifices made by our soldiers and their families to keep the nation safe."

Kerala to build a memorial in his name

Major Shiju Sharif from the Kerala State Sainik Welfare Board said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked district officials in Pathanamthitta to create a proper memorial for Col Jojan.

Also, Indian Railways has honoured him by naming a train running between Lucknow and Patna after him, reports the Times of India.