Minor Student Dies After Alleged Beating By Madrassa Teachers In Swat's Khwazakhela

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A young student named Farhan has reportedly died after being subjected to severe corporal punishment by teachers at a madrassa in the Chaliyar area of Khwazakhela tehsil, Swat district.

According to police, the child was allegedly beaten for being absent from the religious seminary.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors confirmed his death.

Police have taken notice of the incident and registered a case against three madrassa teachers.

A police spokesperson confirmed that one suspect has been arrested, while raids are ongoing to apprehend the remaining two.