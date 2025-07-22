Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minor Student Dies After Alleged Beating By Madrassa Teachers In Swat's Khwazakhela

2025-07-22 03:07:03
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A young student named Farhan has reportedly died after being subjected to severe corporal punishment by teachers at a madrassa in the Chaliyar area of Khwazakhela tehsil, Swat district.

According to police, the child was allegedly beaten for being absent from the religious seminary.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors confirmed his death.

Police have taken notice of the incident and registered a case against three madrassa teachers.

A police spokesperson confirmed that one suspect has been arrested, while raids are ongoing to apprehend the remaining two.

