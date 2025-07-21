West Coast Elevators Presents The Royal Residential Lift For Elegant Home Access
"Interior view of the Royal Residential Lift, featuring mirrored stainless-steel walls, white panel accents, a full-length mirror, and a decorative circular LED ceiling light that reflects across the polished surfaces."West Coast Elevators unveils the Royal Residential Lift, an Italian-made, Perth-customised solution that delivers smooth, quiet travel and luxury finishes for modern multi-storey homes.
BELMONT, WA - 21 JULY, 2025 - West Coast Elevators has introduced the Royal Residential lift, a premium solution designed to bring quiet, reliable vertical travel to Australian homes. Manufactured in Italy and customised in Perth, the Royal model combines advanced safety technology with a wide choice of interior finishes, allowing homeowners to match the cabin to existing décor.
Residential lifts are gaining popularity as multi-storey designs become common in new builds and renovations. The Royal Residential Lift uses single-phase power, operates with minimal noise and fits neatly into both new and existing shafts. Cabin sizes can be tailored to suit house plans, and load ratings of up to 400 kg come standard.
“We focus on safety, comfort and style in equal measure,” says Andrew Burke, owner of West Coast Elevators.“The Royal cabin's automatic sliding doors and digital controls make everyday movement effortless for families and guests.”
What the Royal Residential Lift Offers
Ultra-quiet drive system with smooth ride quality
Automatic sliding doors for hands-free entry and exit
Digital cabin display and full-height control panel
Four energy-efficient LED ceiling lights
Wide range of luxury wall and floor finishes
Custom cabin dimensions to suit individual projects
Five-year comprehensive warranty with capped-price servicing (current promotion)
Visitors can explore the Royal Residential Lift in person at the Belmont showroom or request a brochure online. Detailed specifications and pricing guidance are available at
About West Coast Elevators
West Coast Elevators is a locally owned company supplying Italian-engineered residential and commercial lifts throughout Western Australia. The team holds ISO 9001 certification and provides end-to-end project management, covering design, installation and ongoing maintenance.
