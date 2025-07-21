Myelodysplastic Syndrome Clinical Trials 2025: EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Medication, Therapies, Treatment Market, Mechanism Of Action, Route Of Administration, And Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's " Myelodysplastic Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2025 " offers a detailed analysis of 150+ emerging therapies in development, targeting various MDS subtypes and risk categories.

The Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

The pipeline includes a rich mix of first-in-class agents, next-generation HMAs, immune checkpoint inhibitors, targeted therapies (e.g., IDH1/2, TP53, and FLT3 inhibitors), and novel cellular and gene-modifying strategies. Companies such as Novartis, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Curis, Ryvu Therapeutics, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Amgen, and Sanofi are advancing innovative assets, including telomerase inhibitors, BET inhibitors, and oral formulations of established drugs, aiming to improve patient compliance and outcomes.

Key Takeaways from the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's myelodysplastic syndrome pipeline analysis depicts a strong space with 120+ active players working to develop 150+ pipeline drugs for myelodysplastic syndrome treatment.

Key myelodysplastic syndrome pipeline therapies in various stages of development include MBG453, Tamibarotene, CA-4948, RVU120, TQB2618, AMG 176, SAR443579, Etavopivat, AG-946, Venetoclax, Quizartinib, Imetelstat, Azacitidine, Vyxeos, MAX-40279-01, 6MW3211, BGB-11417, EP0042, CFI-400945, BPX-501, and others.

In March 2025, Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in immune system manipulation for cancer treatment, announced that the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation for bexmarilimab, its leading drug candidate for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

In January 2025, the FDA approved GRAFAPEX in combination with fludarabine as a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT) in adults and pediatric patients aged 1 and older with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), as announced by Medexus, the drug's manufacturer.

In January 2025, Medexus announced that the FDA approved GRAFAPEX, an alkylating agent, with fludarabine as a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT) in adult and pediatric patients aged one year and older with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

In January 2025, R289, a potent and selective dual inhibitor of IRAK1 and IRAK4, received orphan drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). An ongoing open-label phase Ib study is evaluating R289's safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary activity, specifically in patients with LR-MDS who are relapsed or refractory to prior therapies. In January 2025, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation to R289 for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Overview

Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) is a group of bone marrow disorders caused by poorly formed or dysfunctional blood cells. It results from clonal abnormalities in hematopoietic stem cells, leading to ineffective blood cell production and varying degrees of anemia, infection risk, or bleeding. MDS can progress to acute myeloid leukemia (AML), particularly in high-risk patients.

Most cases occur in people over 65 and may be linked to aging, environmental exposures (like benzene or radiation), or prior chemotherapy. MDS may be de novo or treatment-related, often associated with genetic mutations or chromosomal changes, such as 5q deletion or trisomy 8, which influence prognosis through scoring systems like IPSS-R.

While some patients remain stable and require only supportive care, others may need disease-modifying treatments, including hypomethylating agents or, in select cases, allogeneic stem cell transplant, the only potential cure. Treatment plans are highly individualized based on risk, age, and overall health.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Analysis: Drug Profile

Tamibarotene: Syros Pharmaceuticals

Tamibarotene (formerly SY-1425) is an oral, selective retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARα) agonist developed for patients with RARA overexpression, observed in about 50% of MDS and 30% of AML cases. Excess RARα can disrupt normal myeloid differentiation, contributing to hematologic malignancies. Tamibarotene restores this process by binding to RARα and reactivating gene expression. It is currently being evaluated in the Phase III SELECT-MDS-1 trial in newly diagnosed higher-risk MDS (HR-MDS) patients with RARA overexpression.

RVU120: Ryvu Therapeutics

RVU120 (SEL120) is a selective CDK8/CDK19 inhibitor showing strong antileukemic activity in preclinical studies. It has also demonstrated the potential to promote erythroid differentiation in CD34+ cells from Diamond-Blackfan anemia patients. RVU120 is currently in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

Emavusertib: Curis

Emavusertib (CA-4948) is an IRAK4 kinase inhibitor developed by Curis in collaboration with Aurigene. By targeting IRAK4-L, it disrupts signaling pathways critical to leukemic growth. This small-molecule therapy is being studied in Phase I/II trials for MDS, as well as other B-cell malignancies and inflammatory diseases.

Therapies under clinical evaluation range from low-risk MDS supportive approaches to aggressive disease-modifying treatments for higher-risk patients. Investigational combinations such as azacitidine with venetoclax, magrolimab (anti-CD47) with HMAs, and immune-based regimens represent the next wave of treatment evolution. DelveInsight's report segments candidates by stage (Preclinical to Phase III), mechanism of action, route of administration, and therapy class, while also offering insights into discontinued and dormant assets. It highlights biomarkers driving trial design, clinical endpoints shaping regulatory pathways, and competitive positioning across global regions. As the understanding of MDS biology deepens, the 2025 pipeline holds promise for more precise, tolerable, and effective therapies that can delay progression, reduce transfusion dependency, and offer better quality of life for patients with this challenging bone marrow disorder.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Therapeutics Assessment

By Product Type



Mono

Combination Mono/Combination.

By Stage



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

By Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

By Molecule Type



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Key Myelodysplastic Syndrome Companies: Novartis, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Curis, Ryvu Therapeutics, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Amgen, Sanofi, Forma Therapeutics, Agios Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Geron Corporation, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Maxinovel Pty. Ltd., Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., BeiGene, Ellipses Pharma, Treadwell Therapeutics, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline Therapies: MBG453, Tamibarotene, CA-4948, RVU120, TQB2618, AMG 176, SAR443579, Etavopivat, AG-946, Venetoclax, Quizartinib, Imetelstat, Azacitidine, Vyxeos, MAX-40279-01, 6MW3211, BGB-11417, EP0042, CFI-400945, BPX-501, and others.

