LG Washing Technology Integration Supports Smart Home Ecosystem Growth Across Gulf Markets

Dubai, UAE – July, 2025 – As artificial intelligence becomes an integral part of daily life, LG Electronics (LG) is redefining the role of AI in home appliances with its advanced AI Core technology. Now integrated into its latest range of washing machines, this innovative technology reflects LG's vision of“Affectionate Intelligence,” which emphasizes empathetic and caring AI designed to deliver exceptional customer experience. By combining intelligent performance, energy efficiency, and seamless connectivity, LG's AI-powered washing machines are driving the evolution of smart home ecosystems across the Gulf region, catering to the needs of modern, connected households. This breakthrough technology reinforces LG's position as a leader in delivering innovative home appliance solutions that understand and adapt to the unique lifestyle demands of Gulf consumers. At the heart of LG's AI Core technology is its ability to adapt intelligently to users' laundry needs through a suite of advanced features. At its core is AI Direct Drive AI DD, which uses deep learning to analyse fabric types and load sizes, adjusting wash motions for optimal cleaning while minimizing wear and tear. Complementing this is the AI Fabric Sensor, which detects fabric texture and weight to tailor water levels, detergent usage, and spin speeds, ensuring precise cleaning and extending garment lifespan. To further enhance convenience, the AI Optimal Wash Cycle analyses soil levels and fabric conditions to automatically select the most suitable wash cycle, offering thorough cleaning while protecting delicate items. Additionally, AI Wrinkle Care minimizes wrinkles during the wash process, reducing the need for ironing and keeping clothes looking fresh straight out of the machine. Together, these features transform routine laundry into an effortless, intelligent experience tailored to Gulf households' diverse fabric care needs. These intelligent capabilities simplify laundry tasks while delivering personalized care, offering Gulf consumers a smarter, more thoughtful way to manage their household chores. In line with LG's commitment to environmental responsibility, its AI-enabled washing machines incorporate features that optimize energy consumption without compromising on performance. AI Inverter Technology utilizes an energy-efficient motor that adjusts power usage based on load size and cycle requirements, ensuring reduced electricity consumption without compromising cleaning performance. Meanwhile, the AI Energy Saver dynamically analyses real-time data to optimize power usage during every wash, helping consumers lower their utility bills. To complement these energy-saving innovations, AI Water Optimization calculates the precise amount of water needed for each load, minimizing waste while delivering outstanding cleaning results. Together, these features reflect LG's commitment to eco-friendly living, making its washing machines an ideal choice for environmentally conscious households. These sustainability-focused innovations align with the Gulf region's increasing emphasis on eco-friendly practices, making LG washing machines an ideal choice for environmentally conscious households. LG's AI Core technology integrates seamlessly with the LG ThinQ platform, transforming washing machines into key components of a connected smart home. Through the ThinQ app, users can remotely control and monitor cycles, receive tailored recommendations via the AI Laundry Assistant, and stay ahead of maintenance needs with proactive alerts. Additionally, ThinQ-enabled devices communicate effortlessly, allowing washing machines to interact with appliances like dryers and air purifiers. This interconnected ecosystem adapts to modern lifestyles, delivering a cohesive, intuitive, and efficient smart home experience. This expansion of AI-enabled washing machines in the Gulf reflects LG's broader 2025 vision of transforming everyday appliances into intelligent companions that understand and anticipate user needs. Across global markets, the company is pioneering a new era of home automation where AI doesn't just optimize performance, it creates emotional connections with users through thoughtful, responsive technology. Smart home adoption is accelerating rapidly across the Gulf region, and LG's AI-powered washing machines are positioned to lead this transformation. These appliances represent more than technological advancement; they embody a fundamental shift toward homes that adapt to their inhabitants' lifestyles, preferences, and values. With deep expertise in both cutting-edge AI development and regional consumer insights, LG has established itself as the definitive partner for Gulf households seeking premium smart home experiences. The company's“Affectionate Intelligence” philosophy ensures that every innovation serves a meaningful purpose-enhancing daily life while fostering genuine connections between technology and users. From fabric care that extends garment lifespans to energy optimization that reduces environmental impact, LG's AI-enabled washing machines demonstrate how intelligent appliances can deliver both superior performance and sustainable living solutions. This holistic approach positions LG not just as a technology provider, but as a catalyst for smarter, more conscious household management across the Gulf region. About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company: The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions.