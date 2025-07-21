Good Trouble Bourbon And Dee Robinson Host Good Troublemakers: Cocktails For A Cause At Tales Of The Cocktail To Benefit Preservation Hall Foundation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The spirited soiree will raise funds for the, a cultural cornerstone that safeguards the soul of New Orleans music while supporting generations of musicians. Expect an electric blend of soulful conversations, purposeful mingling, and bourbon-forward cocktails in an atmosphere that celebrates artistry, activism, and community-hallmarks of both Good Trouble and the Preservation Hall legacy.

The evening will feature an all-vinyl DJ set by Jean Daval a/k/a DJ Preservation , along with surprise musical guests. A true sonic and visual storyteller, Preservation's 20-plus years in music include collaborations with legends like Yasiin Bey (Mos Def), RZA, MF DOOM, GZA, KRS-One, and more. As one-half of the experimental duo Dr. Yen Lowith Brownsville Ka, and a creative force in hip hop and underground culture, DJ Preservation's soundscapes are rich, raw, and deeply rooted-making him the perfect vibe-setter for a night of culture and purpose.

"Preservation Hall and Good Trouble are united in our commitment to New Orleans and music education. Good Trouble is a model company leading the charge," said Ben Jaffe, Board Chairman of PHF and Creative Director of Preservation Hall.

Tales of the Cocktail , the world's premier cocktail festival has been shaking up the spirits scene since 2002. It has become a global gathering for the spirits and hospitality industries, known for its educational programming, tastings, networking, and community building. Each July, thousands descend on New Orleans to celebrate the craft of cocktail culture-making it the perfect setting for an evening of Good Trouble and giving back.

Dee M. Robinson, entrepreneur and founder of Good Trouble Bourbon, was first introduced to Preservation Hall through her volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity in Musicians' Village. Inspired by the mission to support both veteran and emerging musicians, as well as their investment in youth programs around the city, Robinson was moved to help amplify their work.

"Preservation Hall is more than a historic venue - it's a sanctuary for the soul of New Orleans and a lifeline for the musicians who keep its rich cultural legacy alive," said Robinson. "By supporting Preservation Hall, we help ensure that these extraordinary artists are celebrated, sustained, and heard. At Good Trouble, we believe in lifting up those who inspire change through creativity and community - and that's exactly what Preservation Hall represents."

Good Trouble is more than just an award-winning bourbon, it's a call to action-crafted to spark dialogue, foster connection, and inspire meaningful change. With its smooth, robust flavor and bold mission, Good Trouble challenges the status quo while building bridges between people, purpose and progress. A portion of all proceeds supports the Be Good, Do Good Shine Your Light Foundatio , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to advancing inclusivity and community-driven impact. Every pour is an invitation to raise your glass-and your voice-for good.

About Preservation Hall Foundation

Preservation Hall Foundation is based on the ethos, values and practices of Preservation Hall, and brings them to life in classrooms, detention centers, concert venues, and community centers around New Orleans, the nation, and the world. We work to protect, preserve, and perpetuate the musical traditions and heritage of New Orleans through the Foundation's four program areas: Education, Community Engagement, Legacy and Archives.

